Xbox confirms players can no longer post screenshots directly to Twitter

Xbox has confirmed that players can no longer share screenshots directly with the social media platform Twitter.

After players took to social media to ask why the screenshot-sharing functionality had stopped responding, Xbox confirmed that the feature was "disabled", although you can still "share your favorite moments" via the Xbox app, it seems.

"We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows," Xbox explained. "You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS."

Xbox didn't clarify why Twitter posting was disabled, although it may be down to the changes – and their associated costs – Elon Musk has made to Twitter's API.

The Xbox team did, however, set out step-by-step instructions on how to keep sharing your screenshots on Twitter via your phone:

A quick lesson on sharing your screenshots & clips to Twitter via your phone (we love to see them!)- go to the Xbox mobile app- select 'My Library' -> 'Captures'- choose your screenshot/clip- select 'Share' & then 'Twitter'Full #XboxShare details: https://t.co/hlNHcCPEIlApril 20, 2023 See more

Did you see the news that Ubisoft's own subscription service, Ubisoft+, is now available on Xbox consoles (opens in new tab)? Up until now, Ubisoft's game library was only available via its own PC client, with a limited selection of its "classic" catalog available as part of the more expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, although later Ubisoft games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, are currently not available via that service.

Now - for $18/£15 - players can subscribe to Ubisoft's newest subscription tier, "Multi Access", which gives you access to the same 100+ PC games, premium editions, day one releases, and discounts you get with the $15/£13 "PC Access" plan, only with "selected games" also available on Xbox, too.

At the moment, it looks like the collection includes pretty much all of the Assassin's Creed games up to and including Valhalla, most Far Cry titles, For Honor, the South Park games, The Crew, plus Rainbow Six Siege, and both Division games. All three Watch Dogs games are available, too, as well as some digital board games.