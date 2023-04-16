Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is now available on Xbox consoles

Ubisoft's own subscription service, Ubisoft+, is now available on Xbox consoles.

Up until now, Ubisoft's game library was only available via its own PC client, with a limited selection of its "classic" catalog available as part of the more expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, although later Ubisoft games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, are currently not available via that service.

Now - for $18/£15 - players can subscribe to Ubisoft's newest subscription tier, "Multi Access", which gives you access to the same 100+ PC games, premium editions, day one releases, and discounts you get with the $15/£13 "PC Access" plan, only with "selected games" also available on Xbox, too.

The collection includes pretty much all of the Assassin's Creed games up to and including Valhalla, most Far Cry titles, For Honor, the South Park games, The Crew, plus Rainbow Six Siege, and both Division games. All three Watch Dogs games are available, too, as well as some digital board games.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players”, said Chris Early, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Ubisoft.

“Xbox console players can now have unbridled access to discover our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.”

