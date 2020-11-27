X-Men House of X / Powers of X price cut to a cheap $9.99 after X of Swords finale

Arguably the most revolutionary storyline in modern X-Men history took place in 2019's twin House of X and Powers of X limited series, and a deluxe digital collection of all 12 of those issues is now on sale for $9.99 - 60% off its normal price.

After decades of mutants being the underdogs, writer Jonathan Hickman explores the idea of mutantkind forging a new path: a home of their own on an island (a living mutant island, befittingly enough) called Krakoa. The House of X storyline follows the building of this nation-state, while Powers of X looks into the future for the logical extension of this years and decades into the future - both as exciting stories of their own, and portends to what's to come in the near future.

House of X / Powers of X set up a new era for the X-Men in comics (think of it like phases in the MCU) called 'Dawn of X.' Earlier this month, that era ended with the culmination of a second event 'X of Swords,' with it now giving way to the 'Reign of X' era.

Originally serialized in the summer of 2019, this House of X / Powers of X has been one of Marvel's top sellers, with included various physical store-exclusive variants to 'big box' retailers. This digital edition retails for $24.99, but Black Friday has chopped $15 off for a sale price of $9.99.

All 12 issues of the revolutionary of the twin 2019 X-Men series House of X and Powers of X. These two series by Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and R.B. Silva revamped Marvel's X-Men line into a new era titled 'Dawn of X' which propelled over a half-dozen subsequent ongoing series.

The same collection is also on sale over on Comixology UK with a similar 60% discount.

