X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man, and all of Marvel's November 2023 solicitations revealed

We've seen a bit of what's included in the solicitations already, from a glimpse of the cover of Captain Marvel #2 featuring her new arch-enemy The Omen, to the already revealed Ultimate Universe #1 one-shot that will bring back the eponymous Ultimate Universe alt-reality.

The solicits also include the new Punisher #1, originally announced back in July at Comic-Con International: San Diego, which will debut a new hero in the mantle of the Punisher, taking over for the now retired Frank Castle.

On that note, November will also bring the return of Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Man, in a new ongoing title that brings back his identity from when he switched bodies with Peter Parker.

And even further into the world of Marvel legacy heroes, November will also debut a new Sentry #1, which dispenses the Sentry's "power of a million exploding suns" into a whole group of new heroes.

That's really only a small selection of what's coming from Marvel in November and December. Keep reading for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's November and early December 2023 solicitations followed by... well, just about everything else!

Upcoming Marvel Comics November 2023: Spotlight

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

A Superior Reckoning!

SPIDER-MAN faces a NEW VILLAIN from his SUPERIOR past. As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, DOC OCK makes a life-changing discovery!

MARK BAGLEY and DAN SLOTT continue their Spider-Man run with this 10th-ANNIVERSARY celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

THANOS #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUCA PIZZARI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THANOS VS. THE ILLUMINATI!

The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him, because they’re the ones who hid it from him!

40 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY…$4.99

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

(Image credit: HOWARD THE DUCK #1)

CHIP ZDARSKY, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, MERRITT K & MORE! (W)

JOE QUINONES, ANNIE WU & MORE! (A) • Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUINONES

CHIP ZDARSKY, JOE QUINONES & FRIENDS HELP HOWARD

CELEBRATE HIS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN THIS ALL-NEW ONE-SHOT!

Meet Howard. He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: “Whaugh If?”

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

PUNISHER #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Is this the return of Frank Castle – or the start of something else?

Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What put him on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive?

It’s John Wick meets The Fugitive in this action-packed new saga from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD) and Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated artist Dave Wachter (PLANET OF THE APES, X-MEN LEGENDS), as the Marvel Universe meets the next generation of punishment!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ULTIMATE THOR VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

ULTIMATE THOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE SPOILS OF VICTORY!

After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don’t miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

Marvel November 2023 Comic Books

SENTRY #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SENTRY?

The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DEADPOOL: SEVEN SLAUGHTERS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD, CULLEN BUNN, CODY ZIGLAR, MARC GUGGENHEIM,

JUSTINA IRELAND, Gail Simone (W) • ROB LIEFELD, Greg Land, Whilce Portacio, David Baldeon and Philip Sevy (A) • Cover by GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Brown • VARIANT COVER BY Sara Pichelli

VARIANT COVER BY Mr Garcin • VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CLASSIFIED ARTIST SECRET VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Seven kills in seven days!

Welcome to a week in the life of Wade Wilson, the best mercenary Marvel’s ever had (just ask him)! From facing off with rival killers to top secret assassinations, DEADPOOL has a lot of work to do in this blood-soaked oversized issue full of fan-favorite creators past and future!

80 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$9.99

G.O.D.S. #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti continue to redefine the Marvel Cosmology!

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn’t worth the time or the money. There’s a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Kubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TOM DEFALCO (W) • PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by PAT OLLIFFE • Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

HOMAGE Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Virgin HOMAGE Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Connecting Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Saturday Morning Connecting Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

AFTER NEARLY FORTY YEARS, THE MYSTERIES OF THE SECRET WARS DEEPEN!

Get ready for an ALL-NEW cataclysmic battle from when SPIDER-MAN first got his ALIEN COSTUME, when a mysterious being called the BEYONDER assembled super heroes and villains from Earth to do battle on a patchwork planet – yes, witness now an untold adventure set during the original SECRET WARS! MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS set the standard for Marvel Comics events (as well as action figures and the characters existing on the forefront of pop culture), and this new story will at last reveal some secret connections and MISSING CHARACTERS going back to the 1984 original series, just in time for its 40th Anniversary! What SECRET TEST are the BEYONDERS conducting…and how will SPIDER-MAN, the HUMAN TORCH and the whole cast determine the fate of the universe?

(PLUS: Surprise super-villain appearances inside!)

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC!

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

D.G. CHICHESTER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL GRASSETTI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY GUSTAVO DUARTE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BACK IN BLACK!

D.G. Chichester returns to Hell’s Kitchen to spin an all-new DAREDEVIL story set during his landmark run with the character! Joined now by rising star NETHO DIAZ with covers by industry legend MARK BAGLEY, this is one DAREDEVIL series you can’t afford to miss!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

THUNDERBOLTS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Geraldo Borges (A)

Cover by Terry Dodson • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A REVOLUTION IS COMING!

Bucky Barnes, the Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel, and he has one objective: justice. Like lightning. He’s going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C)

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO DE LORENZI

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO DE LORENZI

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

• Rek-Rap returns!

• Spider-Man’s fun-house reflection might just be the thing to help the wall-crawler out of the darkness he can’t seem to shake.

• Well, Rek-Rap MIGHT help if he weren’t targeted by the scariest new Spidey-Villain in decades!

• GANG WAR IS COMING!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

• Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive REPO?!

• THE LAST ISSUE BEFORE GANG WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

CONNECTING SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

GANG WAR STARTS HERE!

• Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can’t solve just one problem at a time.

• So Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of NYC in 48 hours.

• Good luck, Spidey.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PARTHA PRATIM (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

Knight's End Variant COVER BY Salvador Larroca

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

SPIDER-MAN is on the hunt to find a terrifying new foe before they sink their fangs into Miles’ best friends. Only the vampire hunter BLADE and his daughter, BLOODLINE, may know the secret of the villain’s past – but are the vampire hunters keeping secrets of their own? And what is Hobgoblin secretly scheming while Spidey is completely overwhelmed? Last issue before GANG WAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • CAROLA BORELLI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY CARMINE INFANTINO AND STEVE LEIALOHA

VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

SPIDER-WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • SPIDER-WOMAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman’s life, but even CAPTAIN MARVEL and MADAME WEB can tell something’s changed. Now SPIDER-MAN wants to recruit her for a new team because VIPER has engineered a deadly union between HYDRA and DIAMONDBACK that’s about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman’s world to the ground.

DON’T MISS OUT on this action-packed premiere that features CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN, VIPER and DIAMONDBACK…and introduces a terrifying new force of evil in SPIDER-WOMAN’s world

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • RAMÓN F BACHS (A) • Cover by CAANAN WHITE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But a meeting with old friend DANNY RAND reminds him of the good old days when problems could be punched in order to solve them. As New York descends into a GANG WAR, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

PRELUDE TO GANG WAR!

• The super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. This issue, they jump over that edge.

• What incites the war?! Who hired Shotgun and took out Tombstone?

• What, if anything, can Spider-Man do about it?

• Everything you need to know before GANG WAR officially kicks off next month is HERE.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sarah Gailey (W) • Alessandro Miracolo (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WHITE WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • WHITE WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Knight's End Variant COVER BY Declan Shalvey

Yelena Belova returns!

Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED!

Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY’s monumental SPIDER-MAN run – here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

AVENGERS #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

WRAPAROUND AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT COVER BY LEONEL CASTELLANI

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY Marcos Martín • VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

ALL-NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE!

The Avengers defend the world – but they are beginning not to recognize the world as their own. What has happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and...what has happened to the Vision?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ(A) Cover by PAULO SIQUIERA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ABSOLUTE KASADY!

Every symbiote needs a host. And for CARNAGE, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it’s time for a reunion…

DON’T MISS this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of CARNAGE’s story – one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SCARLET WITCH #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

Knight's End Variant Cover by Marc ASPINALL

SCARLET WITCH VS. HEXFINDER!

When chaos magic meets alchemical might, it’s all Wanda can do to keep her town – and her friends – from getting caught in the crossfire. Hexfinder has sworn vengeance on all witches and won’t stop until Wanda is a trophy on her wall. Wanda is one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe – but can she stand against someone who’s trained her whole life to eradicate magic?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGNETO #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

SISTERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS Design

variant COVER by TODD NAUCK

IS HE EVIL MUTANT, OR IS HE HERO...OR IS HE BOTH?

MAGNETO must come to grips with his past as the Head of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, as well as his present as the Headmaster of the Xavier School’s NEW MUTANTS! What is the TRUE destiny of Erik Lehnsherr? How can these two aspects coexist in the same man? Don’t miss the astounding final chapter of the character-defining saga by J.M. DeMatteis (SPIDER-MAN: Kraven’s Last Hunt, CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Todd Nauck (X-MEN LEGENDS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY MIGUEL MERCADO

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

Knight's End Variant COVER

BY Ivan Tao

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOT AND HEAVY!

Juggernaut has come a long way from his beginnings as a bully transformed into an unstoppable foe of the X-Men. In fact, he’d recently become one of mutantkind’s best human allies. So why is he trying to kill Firestar?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

Knight's End Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick

• With General Strange’s endgame in sight, Doctor Strange must confront the man he could have been. But everyone has their own agenda…

• Can the Vishanti be trusted? Is W.A.N.D. capable of changing for the better, or will they return to their black-ops roots? Which Strange will Clea side with?

• It all comes to a head as the battle for the soul of Stephen Strange begins!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LIFE DAY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

DROID DISASTER! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The worst has happened.

• LOBOT, one of the greatest heroes the REBEL ALLIANCE has ever known and close friend to semi-reformed scoundrel LANDO CALRISSIAN...is lost.

• Lando returns to the Rebels to ask for their help...

• …but can he convince them he’s not a TRAITOR?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

IT’S JEFF: THE JEFF-VERSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

THE DANGEROUSLY ADORABLE JEFF THE LAND SHARK RETURNS!

Jeff the Land Shark embarks on another series of madcap adventures with guest spots from some of your favorite heroes! Whether he’s orchestrating a pet shop takeover, or solving a high-stakes mystery like “what’s the best street-food snack” (the answer will SHOCK you, True Believer), Jeff is flipping his fantastic fins all over the Marvel Universe! Stealing hearts and cookies with equal impunity! Collecting issues #13-24 of the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and never-before-seen story from beloved creators Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES ...$5.99

VENOM #27

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOM OF THE WIDOW!

After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote’s corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

Variant Cover by Kendrick “kunkka” Lim

Virgin Variant Cover by Kendrick “kunkka” Lim

Design Variant Cover by Jen Bartel • Variant Cover by Joshua “Sway” Swaby

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • Knight's End Variant Cover by Rod Reis

BOUND BY THE NEGA-BANDS!

When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone and permanent entanglement with Captain Marvel! Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn’t look like Yuna’s gonna make it to old age – not with new villain, the Omen, hot on her tail and hungry for the Bands’ power! Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua establish a new status quo and a cosmic mystery with shocking revelations!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INCREDIBLE AND SENSATIONAL!

• The Incredible Hulk comes for his cousin, and it’s not a social call!

• Both Hulk books collide! What villain is brave enough to bait the two strongest heroes (one with way better hair) of the Marvel Universe?!

• PLUS: In honor of Native/Indigenous Heritage Month, the Best Friend of the Marvel Universe and She-Hulk’s ex-boyfriend WYATT WINGFOOT makes his triumphant return in a bonus story!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

As the Howling Commandos struggle to decide the newly werewolfed Captain America’s fate, a miracle happens – and a new ally arrives. Meanwhile, their Nazi foes make a call that could change the tide of battle – and the fate of the world.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF...? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARV WOLFMAN (W) • DAVID CUTLER (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER

BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

• Legend MARV WOLFMAN returns to TOMB OF DRACULA and the character he co-created!

• WHAT IF…the legendary Dracula transformed BLADE the vampire slayer…into a vampire?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • KEN LASHLEY, KEI ZAMA & MORE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

TIME TO BLEED!

The most gruesome chapter yet! Years after his first encounter with the Yautja, Wolverine’s gone feral – just the way the Weapon X program likes him! If the Predator thought the mutant was hard to kill before…now he’ll meet the real beast. But the prize this time isn’t just the kill. Now Wolverine carries something precious within him, something a Predator’s never encountered. An indestructible metal that would give the hunter the edge over prey on any world…

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAIL SIMONE, ERICA SCHULTZ & DOUG WAGNER (W)

NELSON DÁNIEL, JUAN GEDEON & MORE (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

UNEARTHED VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

YOU CAN’T RUN, AND YOU CAN’T HIDE!

• Prepare for horror in the mighty Marvel fashion…from beyond the grave!

• A mad Reed Richards works in desperation. A lone warrior stands tall against a galaxy of undead. And the unstoppable X-Force faces its greatest foe yet…

• In the second installment of this all-new MARVEL ZOMBIES anthology series, your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite!) creators tell the most haunting tales their minds can muster – rendered in shades of black, white and blood!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

• Peter Parker finds himself in the most terrifying haunted house possible.

• Who took Peter’s powers?

• Who took Peter’s friends and family?

• Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down PERMANENTLY?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY JOSH CASSARA • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

Daredevil pounds pavement and breaks bones on a crusade against the upstart gang terrorizing Hell’s Kitchen. But that crusade will put Matt face-to-face with his deadliest enemy – and threaten the very souls of those closest to him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

DON’T MISS…BULLSEYE!

BULLSEYE makes his bloody entrance into Matt Murdock’s new life, and Hell’s Kitchen is caught in the crossfire. As the bodies pile up, DAREDEVIL is forced to make an impossible choice between stopping his deadliest enemy…and saving the soul of his friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

Misty Knight has uncovered a string of murders with seemingly supernatural origins – and Captain America's been marked as the next target. Something about the crime scene strikes Steve as familiar…but can he find the connection between the murders and his past before this mysterious new threat finds him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU • TEAM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WELCOME TO THE X-MEN, KAMALA KHAN!

With Orchis hot on her heels, Ms. Marvel is faced with the reality of what it means to be a mutant… Is being an X-Man a dream come true…or a nightmare come to life? Find out as the newest mutant’s inaugural X-series comes to a close!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A) • Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT • Variant Cover by TBA

RELEASE THE HOUNDS!

Silver Sable’s commission heats up! Nightcrawler’s a slippery devil, and he’s not about to surrender and let Orchis continue to terrorize NYC. Plus, you know, he’s not too keen on the whole “murder all mutants” plan. Has Sable signed up for a gig she can’t play? And when Orchis realizes her heart’s not in the game…who will they send to finish the job?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A) • Cover by Tony Daniel

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

SPIDER-MAN’S A MUTANT!

Okay, not that Spider-Man, but we got your attention, eh? Orchis’ Stark Sentinels are wreaking havoc across Peter Parker’s home turf, and it’s not just mutants in the crosshairs now. But while Peter and Kurt thwip and bamf their way around the murderous machines, another set of eyes watches from the shadows. Secrets will be revealed in this penultimate issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER by MATTEO SCALERA • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY IS MY FRIEND!

(For one issue) Orchis comes to the conclusion that they cannot control Captain Krakoa, and on the eve of his great triumph, with the world about to burn, they must turn to...the Avengers’ Unity Squad? Plus, witness the blooming of the unlikeliest romance in Uncanny Avengers history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JEAN GREY #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by AMY REEDER

JEAN GREY’S GREATEST ENEMY!

The most powerful telepath on Earth still doesn’t know the extent of her own mind. For months you’ve watched her relive her greatest traumas. Now the smoke clears…and the flame burns brighter than ever. All secrets are revealed in the finale of Louise Simonson and Bernard Chang’s deep dive into the heart and mind of a beloved hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

AMAZING FRIENDS – BACK IN NYC!

ORCHIS hunts in New York City – but this time, they’re not after MUTANTS! The ever-amazing SPIDER-MAN swings onto the scene, but what new force will Orchis unleash that’ll require the titanic team-up of ICEMAN and the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler?!

Don’t miss the coolest reunion of the fall (or the REVAMPED VILLAIN who has Iceman in his sights)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #29

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JACOB EDGAR

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

ENTER: DOOM’S X-MEN!

With the X-Men at their lowest point, yet another group has moved to claim their title…this one a band of patriotic Latverian mutants loyal only to the great and terrible Doctor Doom! Beloved and celebrated by the nation they are bound to protect, this is one squad of X-Men for whom the Fall of X has given way to glorious summer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Ig Guara (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

• Tony Stark is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. His wife is a brilliant, brutal telepath. But neither of them have an answer to the Stark Sentinel problem.

• To solve that, Tony’s going to have to go to the smartest person he knows: IRONHEART!

• But with everything on the line, can Tony still trust her, or have the Rings of the Mandarin changed Riri?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Iron Man has become the X-Men’s worst nightmare!

• Without a company, without his armory, how can Tony Stark make things right?

• And which mutants are even willing to work with him at this point?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) Cover by LEONARD KIRK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER by Ron Lim

NO MUTANT IS SAFE!

ALPHA FLIGHT is boxed in by the very BOX SENTINELS they serve with! What secret agenda causes this schism within DEPARTMENT H, and how does it involve the mutants of Krakoa? Find out in the latest installment of the most surprise-packed series in the FALL OF X era!

PLUS: Discover the fate of the hero known as NEMESIS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) Cover by LEONARD KIRK

Homage Variant Cover by DAVI GO

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT!

As it all goes south in the Canadian North, can ALPHA FLIGHT at last stand united? Or will DEPARTMENT H shut them down for good? Don’t miss the conclusion of this FALL OF X epic, rife with sacrifice, SURPRISE APPEARANCES…and DEATH?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

CHILDREN OF THE END!

The beings raised in the artificial world of the Vault have known since their first breaths that they stood to inherit the Earth. They just didn’t think mutantkind would make it so easy for them. With only Cable and Bishop to stand in their way, the end of human- and mutantkind both is at hand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

REALM OF X #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Torunn GRØNBEKK (W)

DIÓGENES neves (A)

Cover by Stephanie Hans

TIME HAS RUN OUT—THE END IS NEIGH!

Saturnyne has set loose her army, and all hell has broken loose in Vanaheim! Mirage, Dust, Marrow and Typhoid Mary are doing all they can to stem the tides, but the odds aren’t in their favor. Elsewhere, Magik and Curse find themselves caught in the eye of the storm as the battle for the fate of Vanaheim rages on!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #17

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER

BY PEPE LARRAZ

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER

BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X MY HEART!

Xavier swore he would stay on Krakoa and defend its memory. He's leaving. There must be a good reason to leave one doomed island for another – and the dark secrets that await beneath Muir Island. Meanwhile, something is very wrong with Jean...or is it something very right?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W)

JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOSTILE TAKEOVER!

The fiend taunting the Dark X-Men from afar leaves a trail of bodies in her wake as terror falls over the Limbo Embassy. Will CHASM join the fight against Orchis…or become Madelyne Pryor’s ultimate downfall? And can the Devil ever truly be trusted?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN RED #17

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

APOCALYPSE NOW!

When Genesis returned to Arakko, she brought war in her wake. What will her husband bring with him? This issue – Apocalypse returns! Storm holds the ultimate weapon in her grip – but in the face of En Sabah Nur, even that may not be enough…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #46

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by JEFF DEKAL

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT Cover

by MAURO CASCIOLI

A TALE OF TWO BROTHERS!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN has been secretly controlling his brother, PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS. Plans change. The control ebbs. Revenge is to be had. But at what cost?

At last, the brotherly battle brewing the past four years in X-FORCE boils over – Mikhail vs. Colossus!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #141 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Re-presenting one of the most important and influential X-Men tales ever told! In a post-apocalyptic future, the mutant-hunting killing machines known as the Sentinels rule America with an iron fist. Almost all mutants, super heroes and super villains have been exterminated. Only a handful remain to fight against their oppressive robotic overseers. Now Kate Pryde must travel back in time to warn the X-Men of the coming danger – and hopefully prevent this horrible future from ever taking place! In “Days of Future Past,” the shocking culmination of their acclaimed, industry-changing X-MEN run, Chris Claremont and John Byrne changed everything for mutantkind – in both its present and its future! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #141.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #142 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

“Days of Future Past” concludes, and the text on the front cover says it all: “This issue: Everybody dies!” In the present day, the X-Men – with the help of the time-traveling Kate Pryde – face off against the newly reconstituted Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in a bid to save the life of pivotal anti-mutant politician, Senator Robert Kelly! And in the dark future from which Kate hails, the few remaining mutants mount a last stand against the robotic Sentinels to stave off nuclear Armageddon! This ultimate time-travel saga established the nightmarish tomorrow awaiting the X-Men and inspired generations of creators to continue challenging the future of Marvel’s mutants! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • WILTON SANTOS & MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by Francis Manapul

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

THE DEFINITIVE NIGHTCRAWLER ORIGIN STORY!

This is the one you can’t miss, True Believer! You think you know how the beloved blue devil came into this troubled world? You think you know the tale of his mendacious mamma Mystique? You don't! Mother and son reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever. A collector's item in the making.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

WOLVERINE #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Juan José Ryp (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT Cover by TOM WHALEN

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY E.M. Gist • Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

CLAWS IN WAKANDA!

WOLVERINE has gone underground to dodge the heat from ORCHIS’ mutant hunt, while BLACK PANTHER is in exile on the outskirts of WAKANDA. But when an illegal cache of precious metals is targeted to further Orchis’ agenda, these clawed compatriots will team up to keep the goods out of the bad guys’ hands! But can even these two heroes protect the innocents caught in the crossfire?

LAST MUTANT STANDING continues!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Having fulfilled his sinister ritual, the JACKAL KNIGHT’s ultimate ascendance is at hand – by conquering the land of the living with the endless hordes of the City of the Dead! Outnumbered and overwhelmed, can Moon Knight dig deep within himself to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? With all the blood on his hands, can a man like Marc Spector find redemption even at the end of the world? And what might the future hold for the Scarlet Scarab? Don’t miss the thrilling conclusion of Moon Knight’s most death-defying adventure yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #29

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

THE FINAL HOURS OF MOON KNIGHT!

As the clock ticks down, Moon Knight battles the Black Spectre for the fate of the city – and every step forward is paid for with blood. Will Moon Knight and his allies thwart the Spectre’s scheme? And if they do, what will remain of them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A)

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Trapped in a world they never made, the Avengers struggle to break free – while one of their number fights their own hopeless battle against Myrddin and his Twilight Court! But Avengers never fight alone- and the most dangerous Avenger joins the conflict!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED GOBLIN #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

CHRIS CAMPANA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

A HIVE DIVIDED!

As Normie Osborn loses himself to his symbiote and his family’s legacy, his only friend, Dylan Brock, A.K.A. VENOM, stands as the last line of defense between what’s left of Normie Osborn and the monstrosity called the RED GOBLIN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A SYMBIOTIC FREE-FOR-ALL!

Freshly united and teamed up, VENOM and TOXIN fight like hell to save one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes from the darkness within her, unleashed by an all-new, all-horrifying symbiote! Remember how VENOM used to eat brains but then got over that as it tried to become a hero? Well, THIS symbiote doesn’t share that kind nature!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

• Two universes, human and dinosaur, are colliding – and if one universe isn’t sacrificed, then both will be destroyed! And making matters worse, an incursion point between universes has swapped the dinosaur and human versions of the Fantastic Four!

• But there is another incursion point elsewhere...in Latveria. And Doctor Doom has plans of his own – after teaming up with the only person in the universe he can trust...himself!

• The FF and the Avengers are brought to their knees, and only the Brothers Grimm can save the day!

• Plus: The dinosaur Fantastic Four versus the Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON • NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• A year ago, Reed Richards sent a whole city block the Baxter Building stands on - along with his own children and the children of his best friends Ben and Alicia - a year ahead in time. It was a desperate measure, but it saved them.

• And now, it's time for them all to come back.

• But when the Fantastic Four arrive in NYC, they find something is being built in the pit where the block once stood - and worse, nobody seems to know exactly what it is or why they're building it.

• With the clock ticking, they investigate this mystery – and discover a mysterious new threat that may have been pulling the strings this entire time…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

IT’S A WILD, WILD WAR!

Nada’s corrupting influence spreads! The FERAL FIVE and NITRO stand ready to invade Earth and blast it back to the Stone Age – they just have to get rid of its peskiest hero first. Carol Danvers is used to taking any hit that comes her way. She’s always stood right back up. Sure, she could CRUSH the Feral Five, but they’re just kids. Kids with the right to have powers too. It’s an epic battle of good vs. evil as the Captain races to save her home planet from a power she can barely fight at all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL UNLEASHED #4 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE STARKS (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A)

Cover by David BALDEÓN

BATS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

It’s the final stand against Blackheart as Throg, Redwing, Chewie, Lockjaw, Bats and D-Dog put everything they’ve got into stopping the son of Mephisto from unleashing his army on the world.

But one of them won’t make it out alive…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robbie Thompson, Jason Concepcion & More! (W)

Sid Kotian & More! (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

And there came a day, a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest heroes from all walks of life united against a common threat. Join a team of Marvel’s finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! Don’t miss the latest anthology in the Marvel’s Voices series!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

AVENGERS INC. #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY RON SALAS

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

DIAL V FOR VALKYRIE!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s got a personal invite from Jane Foster.

• His name is Victor Shade. He’s a dead warrior – on a technicality, at least.

• So together, they’re on vacation in Valhalla – to solve the mystery of how a dead man can die again...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Kim Jacinto

• Genis-Vell is unstuck in time! Now the only one who can save the young hero is…THANOS?!

• Turning to the Mad Titan would be dangerous enough for the Surfer, but he doesn’t realize that Genis is trapped with a living weapon, forged for the sole purpose of killing Thanos!

• Can this fragile alliance survive the wrath of Norrin Radd, the Fallen One: THE BLACK SURFER?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MAURO CASCIOLI

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANICS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SUMMONS OF THE ALL-FATHER!

• On the dark side of the moon, God faced Goddess - and that was only the beginning of Thor's troubles.

• But as his many foes gathered to destroy him, the Odinson had one final trick to play...

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the Summoning of the Four.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • MATT HORAK & MACK CHATER (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A SECRET FROM WAKANDA’S PAST THREATENS TO DESTROY ITS FUTURE!

• Wakandan crime lord Baba Nkisu has summoned a deadly killer known as Kivu’Ma, but he may have gotten more than he bargained for.

• And Wakanda’s history holds the key to the dark power that T’Challa must now defend his country from!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ATTACK OF THE ZOMBIE GHOST RIDER!

• Charlie reminds Bruce that he’s more than a man on the run – he’s an Avenger, a hero. And heroes help people.

• When their travels lead them to a Texas town under attack by dreaded monstrosities known as war devils, it’s time for the Hulk to step in…

• …but he rouses an undead Spirit of Vengeance from his eternal slumber, summoning a 100-year-old Ghost Rider to ride down the Hulk!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

BLADE VS. THE ADANA, ROUND ONE – FIGHT!

Blade has been warned over and over of the Adana’s indescribable, overwhelming power. But now armed with a secret weapon, it’s time for Blade to send her back to the Hell she crawled out of!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BLADE #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ENTER…DRACULA!

Until Blade became Sheriff of Vampire Nation, Dracula was his sworn enemy. Now Dracula is the only who can teach Blade what he still needs to learn about himself…and how to unlock new powers of vampirism Blade didn’t even know he possessed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A) • Cover by Emilio Laiso

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN! AND NEW (?) GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.

• The truth about Grootfall is out there now, but will the universe listen?

• Do we even have to ask? It’s the Guardians vs. Whitecap High Command!

• The Fight for the Fold reaches its explosive conclusion just in time for everything to go to flark!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #20

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy & More! (W) • Cory Smith & More! (A) • Cover by Björn Barends

VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY Paul Azaceta • HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• On the trail of the Cult of Mephisto, Talia Warroad and Johnny Blaze discover a town emptied of adults.

• What happened, what will become of the children left behind and how does it connect to Talia’s own childhood?

• He may not be the nurturing type, but these children’s only hope is the Ghost Rider!

• Plus: A backup story featuring Ghost Rider and Kushala, the Spirit Rider!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ • VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

EVERYONE WILL HEAR YOU SCREAM!

• In deep space spins a world infected by the universe’s greatest killers. Most people – sane people – would construct a barrier thicker than the hulls of ten Nostromos and leave it to rot.

• But where most people see a death trap, Weyland-Yutani sees the biggest payout in the history of civilization. And if it costs a few human lives to secure? Those come cheap here.

• Corporate corruption, personal betrayals and extraordinary violence – Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo’s next and greatest Alien story starts here!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 [PHASE III]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC RETURNS FOR ITS EXPLOSIVE PHASE III!

• A year after the destruction of STARLIGHT BEACON, MARCHION RO and THE NIHIL stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: The once mighty JEDI are outclassed, the REPUBLIC is on its knees.

• On the edges of the galactic frontier, JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS leads a desperate assault against an invading force! The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope.

• THE FORCE is with her…right? Not so fast!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ

ESCAPE FROM PLANET MAPUZO!

• As OBI-WAN searches for allies to help him evade THE EMPIRE...

• …he must face his greatest failure: DARTH VADER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN McCREA • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

Concept ART Variant COVER also available

THE TRAGEDY!

• The MANDALORIAN and GROGU travel to an ancient site.

• Featuring the RETURN of BOBA FETT!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: VISIONS - PEACH MOMOKO #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI • VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

PEACH MOMOKO BRINGS HER UNIQUE STORYTELLING TO A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY!

• CENTURIES after the death of a GREAT DARK SITH LORD, a cult has grown worshipping this SITH LORD and the DARK SIDE.

• ANKOK believes she is the successor to the LEGACY of THE SITH with her DARK SIDE POWERS!

• But is she truly in tune with THE FORCE? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village?

• KAKO and GEL are about to come face-to-face with the truth…even if it kills them!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

STARLIGHT DOWN!

• More SECRETS are revealed from the “MISSING YEAR” following the fall of STARLIGHT BEACON!

• ELZAR MANN and AVAR KRISS, star-crossed JEDI MASTERS, attempt to navigate a galaxy that seems determined to keep them apart…

• What is the STORMWALL, and what danger does it pose to THE REPUBLIC and THE JEDI ORDER?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

QT-KT VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TWO HEROES OF THE CLONE WARS REUNITE! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• R2-D2 continues to assemble his new D-SQUAD to fight the deadly DROID SCOURGE!

• Now R2-D2 is looking for a way to help his friend C-3PO...but does he find LOVE instead?

• Featuring the return of QT-KT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

WAC-47 VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT D-SQUAD! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The D-SQUAD’s mission takes them into the palace of JABBA THE HUTT!

• R2-D2 and QT-KT take on the malevolent torture droid EV-9D9!

• This issue ties directly into DARK DROIDS! Not to be missed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE IN DECEMBER!

STAR WARS #41

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W)

MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

LANDO LOST! –

A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• With the final mission to rescue LOBOT from the terrors of THE SCOURGE underway, galactic ne’er-do-well LANDO CALRISSIAN must finally reckon with the sins of his past.

• Will he be the SCOUNDREL he’s always been or the HERO he could be?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

LIFE DAY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

SCOURGE OF CORUSCANT! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• What greater prize could the DROID SCOURGE imagine than CORUSCANT, an ecumenopolis filled with millions of droids?

• And what greater TERROR could the people of Coruscant imagine than a horde of scourged droids...

• …led by LORD VADER himself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

THE SCOURGE IS ON THE VERGE OF HIS ULTIMATE TRIUMPH!

• The EMPIRE decrees: BEWARE THE DROIDS!

• Horrible laboratories across the galaxy are focused on transporting his many minds from DROIDS...into ORGANICS!

• But unbeknown to the Scourge, a FINAL CHALLENGE to its total victory is building, from an enemy it believed it had defeated once and for all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by ROMY JONES

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO RAFFAELE

LIFE DAY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

A TENSE RESCUE! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• MAGNA TOLVAN has fallen into the hands of the SCOURGE!

• In order to save her, DOCTOR APHRA turns to SANA STARROS...

• ...to save the woman they BOTH love!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

LIFE DAY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

THE SHOCKING BETRAYAL! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The Galaxy’s deadliest BOUNTY HUNTERS must stop a corrupted VALANCE! Even if it means his death!!!

• ENEMIES become desperate ALLIES!

• And who is the wolf in the fold in the BOUNTY HUNTERS’ MIDST?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS SPROUSE (A/C)

MOVIE POSTER VARIANT Cover by Drew Struzan

Celebrate four decades of Return of the Jedi by reliving the original trilogy’s thrilling climax in a brand-new way! Acclaimed artist Chris Sprouse (BLACK PANTHER, THORS) retells the events of the film across forty highly sought-after variant covers. Each one tells a chapter of the familiar story: Princess Leia and the rebels make a daring bid to rescue their friend Han Solo from the ruthless Jabba the Hutt! Luke Skywalker learns another shocking family secret! With a devastating second Death Star close to completion, a thrilling battle breaks out on the nearby forest moon of Endor, home of the Ewoks! And get ready for Luke’s unforgettable showdown with Darth Vader and the Emperor – as you’ve never seen it before!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

Marvel November 2023 Comic Books Schedule

On sale November 1

AVENGERS #7

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

IT'S JEFF: THE JEFF-VERSE #1

MAGNETO #4

SCARLET WITCH #10

STAR WARS #40

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

VENOM #27

WHITE WIDOW #1

X-MEN #28

On sale November 8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

BLACK PANTHER #6

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #5

DAREDEVIL #3

G.O.D.S. #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8

MARVEL UNLEASHED #4

PUNISHER #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #40

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 [PHASE III]

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #2

THANOS #1

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #3

WHAT IF...? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1

X-FORCE #46

X-MEN RED #17

On sale November 15

ALIEN #1

ALPHA FLIGHT #4

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #4

BLADE #5

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #2

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #4

DARK X-MEN #4

DEADPOOL: SEVEN SLAUGHTERS #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

GHOST RIDER #20

IMMORTAL THOR #4

JEAN GREY #4

RED GOBLIN #10

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #3

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #2

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #38

STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO #1

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #6

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1

UNCANNY AVENGERS #4

On sale November 22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

AVENGERS INC. #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #17

INCREDIBLE HULK #6

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #5

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #40

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #3

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #4

UCANNY X-MEN #141 FACSIMILE EDITION

UNCANNY X-MEN #142 FACSIMILE EDITION

WOLVERINE #39

On sale November 29

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #1

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12

MOON KNIGHT #29

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #3

REALM OF X #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3

X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1

On sale December 6

ALPHA FLIGHT #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

AVENGERS #8

BLADE #6

DAREDEVIL #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13

MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1

SENTRY #1

STAR WARS #41

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #4

THUNDERBOLTS #1

VENOM #28

X-MEN #29

On sale December 13

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1

Marvel November 2023-Solicited Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KIRBY THE MAN WHO SOLD THE UNITED STATES COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JACK KIRBY

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by JACK KIRBY

It’s the return of the King! In 1975, Jack “King” Kirby returned to Marvel and his iconic co-creation Captain America. Serving as writer, artist and editor, it was Kirby unleashed! He created an intricate storyline that built month after month toward America’s Bicentennial and CAPTAIN AMERICA #200. In the “Madbomb” saga, an aristocratic faction seeks to wrest control of the country by possessing the American people’s minds — and driving them to insane outbreaks of violence! Then, the Falcon is lost in an other-dimensional asylum — that’s run by the inmates! The tale of the Night People and Agron the Unburied One is a tense, sci-fi/horror thriller. And Kirby tops it all off with “The Swine,” an action-packed adventure featuring the debut of Arnim Zola — and the return of the Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #193-214 and ANNUAL #3-4, MARVEL TREASURY SPECIAL: CAPTAIN AMERICA’S BICENTENNTIAL BATTLES and material from F.O.O.M. #11.

656 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95513-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KIRBY KILL-DERBY COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

656 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95514-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BIANCHI COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID, DAN SLOTT, EVAN SKOLNICK, LEN WEIN & MORE

Penciled by WILL SLINEY, RICK LEONARDI, CHRISCROSS, CHRIS BATISTA, RYAN STEGMAN, CHRIS WOZNIAK,

JOE ST. PIERRE, ANDREW WILDMAN & MORE

Covers by SIMONE BIANCHI & PASQUAL FERR

ON SALE APRIL 2024

Back from the future, it’s Miguel O’Hara — the Spider-Man of 2099! But he’s become stranded in the present day, when the omnipresent future corporation Alchemax has only just been formed — and Miguel has a chance to stop its corruption before it starts! But all his plans are derailed when the vicious Inheritors attack the Spider-Verse…and by the time Spidey returns to the cusp of the 22nd century, the malicious Maestro has taken charge! To save tomorrow, Miguel will have to visit today all over again. Now, heroes from both eras — including the timelost Captain America 2099 — must join his fight to prevent the disaster that left 2099 in ruins! Collecting Spider-Man 2099 (2014) 1-12; Spider-Man 2099 (2015) 1-25; Captain Marvel (1999) 27-30; Superior Spider-Man (2013) 17-19; Secret Wars 2099 (2015) 1-5; material from 2099 Unlimited (1993) 1-3, 8-10; Amazing Spider-Man (2014) 1; Amazing Spider-Man (2015) 1.

1256 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96383-6

Trim size: 7-1/3 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FERRY COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1256 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95384-3

Trim size: 7-1/3 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BUCKLER COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY CONWAY & STEVE GERBER with GARY FRIEDRICH, STEVE ENGLEHART,

CHRIS CLAREMONT, TONY ISABELLA ROY THOMAS & MIMI GOLD

Penciled by GENE COLAN, DON HECK & BOB BROWN with ALAN WEISS, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH,

SAM KWESKIN, RICH BUCKLER, SYD SHORES, SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BUSCEMA

Covers by RICH BUCKLER & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Here come Daredevil and the Black Widow! When Natasha Romanoff enters Matt Murdock’s life, one of the greatest eras in the history of the Man Without Fear begins. This massive Omnibus presents their action-packed adventures together — scripted by Gerry Conway and Steve Gerber, and featuring the iconic art of Gene Colan! But the Widow’s entrance means a rocky road for Matt Murdock and Karen Page. A relocation to San Francisco will cement Matt’s choice and open up a new world of adventure — with villains like Electro, Killgrave the Purple Man and Mister Fear in tow! There’s also a crossover adventure with the Avengers and X-Men, and a fight with Kraven the Hunter that turns cosmic! Enter: Moondragon — who mistakes DD for a thrall of Thanos! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #75-119, AVENGERS (1963) #111 and material from AMAZING ADVENTURES (1970) #1-8.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95518-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ROMITA SR. COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95519-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DJURDJEVIC COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER, GREG RUCKA & ANDE PARKS

Penciled by MICHAEL LARK, PAUL AZACETA, CLAY MANN, TONCI ZONJIC, DAVID AJA, LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

& CHRIS SAMNEE

Covers by MARKO DJURDJEVIC & JOE QUESADA

ON SALE MARCH 2024

The critically acclaimed, award-winning creative team of Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark concludes its explosive run! The Hand is back in New York and in league with Lady Bullseye! The Kingpin has also returned, forging a surprising pact with Daredevil to target the ninja cult — but what is the former crime boss’ true plan? Then, an old friend brings Matt Murdock the last-minute appeal of a villain on death row. What will Matt do when confronted with a convicted bad guy who’s completely innocent? Also featuring the threat of the Owl! And Daredevil gains an unlikely new ally: the Black Tarantula! Plus: One of the most surprising endings in Daredevil’s history! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #106-119 and #500, DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2007) #1, and DAREDEVIL: BLOOD OF THE TARANTULA.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95757-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BRUBAKER & LARK OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ISBN: 978-1-302-95758-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI COVER - NEW PRINTING!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95758-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ROLAND BOSCHI, TAN ENG HUAT

& TONY MOORE

Covers by MARC SILVESTRI & GREG LAND

ON SALE APRIL 2024

Superstar writer Jason Aaron’s searing take on the Spirit of Vengeance finds Johnny Blaze facing off against the forces of Heaven itself in an epic saga that sends Ghost Rider down a blazing new road! When the rogue angel Zadkiel tries taking over the world’s Ghost Riders — that’s right, there’s more than one! — Blaze and his flame-headed alter ego are in for the fight of their lives! Featuring the return of the other iconic Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch, in a team-up you never imagined — and a showdown that had to happen! Strap in for a tale of insanity jam-packed with new villains, old allies and the same old grindhouse action that Flamehead fans have come to know and love! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2006) #20-35 and GHOST RIDERS: HEAVEN’S ON FIRE #1-6.

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95759-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC LAND COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

536 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95760-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by LARRY HAMA, ANN NOCENTI, HOWARD CHAYKIN, HOWARD MACKIE, IAN EDGINTON, JOHN OSTRANDER,

JEPH LOEB, SCOTT LOBDELL, NEL YOMTOV & MORE

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, TOMM COKER, IAN CHURCHILL, JOHN NADEAU, RON WAGNER, RON GARNEY,

FABIO LAGUNA, DUNCAN ROULEAU, CHRIS ALEXANDER, RAMON BERNADO, VAL SEMEIKS, J.H. WILLIAMS III,

STEVE LIGHTLE, FRED HARPER, STEVE SKROCE, MARK TEXEIRA, JOHN ROYLE, SHAWN MCMANUS, JAN DUURSEMA, TIM SALE, JOE MADUREIRA, JOHN PAUL LEON, PHIL FELIX & MORE

Covers by ADAM KUBERT, Ian Churchill & TIM SALE

Wolverine succumbs to the beast within! With his adamantium skeleton gone and his healing factor diminished, Logan slashes his way into a dangerous new era – with claws made of bone! But deadly threats are lining up to put him in his grave — including Lady Deathstrike, Bloodscream, Cyber, Deadpool, Ogun and the Phalanx! And when Wolverine faces a savage rematch with Sabretooth, he’ll cross a startling line — and only one will walk away! Logan’s dark path is gradually costing him his humanity. Will his animal side take over completely when he faces the heirs of Apocalypse, Genesis and the Dark Riders? Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #76-101 and ANNUAL ’95, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #150-151, CABLE (1993) #16, WOLVERINE: EVILUTION, WOLVERINE/NICK FURY: SCORPIO RISING, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: THE DARK DESIGN, WOLVERINE: KNIGHT OF TERRA, WOLVERINE/GAMBIT: VICTIMS #1-4, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #332, LOGAN: PATH OF THE WARLORD and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #152-155.

1296 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95806-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC CHURCHILL COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1296 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95807-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC SALE COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1296 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95810-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE MARVEL BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC ANDREWS COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & SAM HUMPHRIES

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, RAFA SANDOVAL, ESAD RIBIC, BRANDON PETERSON, LUKE ROSS & MORE

Covers by KAARE ANDREWS & OLIVIER COIPEL

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Thrillingly modern takes on your favorite Ultimate Universe heroes, Jonathan Hickman style! Go back to the beginning to learn the origin of Thor! Ragnarok has descended – but what exactly does Baron Zemo have to do with it all? Armed and dangerous, Clint Barton is tasked with his most perilous mission yet. On the brink of obtaining a serum that will change the course of mutant history, has Hawkeye aimed too high? As the Ultimates struggle to find their place in a changed world, the country’s last line of defense may be on its last legs. Can Nick Fury pick up the pieces of his broken team? And can Tony Stark derail Reed Richards’ insane scheme to reshape the world in his image? Collecting ULTIMATE THOR #1-4, ULTIMATE COMICS HAWKEYE #1-4, ULTIMATE COMICS ULTIMATES #1-12 and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #2-6.

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95693-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE MARVEL BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC COIPEL COVER [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

560 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95694-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC QUESADA COVER – NEW PRINTING!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MARK MILLAR, JONATHAN HICKMAN & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, DAVID LAFUENTE, JOELLE JONES, JAMIE MCKELVIE, SKOTTIE YOUNG,

LAN MEDINA, ELENA CASAGRANDE, CHRIS SAMNEE, MARK BAGLEY, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, GABRIEL HARDMAN, BRYAN HITCH,

LEE GARBETT, STEVE KURTH, ERIC NGUYEN, CARLO PAGULAYAN, SALVADOR LARROCA, CLAYTON CRAIN, LUKE ROSS,

BILLY TAN & MITCH BREITWEISER

Covers by JOE QUESADA & MARK BAGLEY

ON SALE MARCH 2024

For more than ten years, Eisner Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis spun the tale of young Peter Parker. Under his pen, the neophyte Spider-Man blossomed from an awkward and gangly schoolboy into a tried-and-true hero, an inspiration to a world of ultimate wonder. But all stories must come to an end. And as shadows gather, villains plot and heroes clash, Peter’s final story will unfold. It’s the death of Spider-Man — and the ending will shock you. Meanwhile, the two most powerful super-teams in the Ultimate Universe collide in the brawl of the century. What colossal misunderstanding brings the Avengers and the Ultimates to blows? And when one hero falls, another rises! Who is the young man swinging into action in a Spidey suit?! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2009) #15 and #150-160, ULTIMATE AVENGERS VS. NEW ULTIMATES #1-6, and ULTIMATE FALLOUT #1-6.

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95755-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC BAGLEY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95756-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC INHYUK LEE COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARK SCHULTZ, KEVIN J. ANDERSON, GORDON RENNIE, NANCY COLLINS, JIM VANCE, KATE WORLEY, IAN EDGINTON, JOHN ARCUDI, MARC ANDREYKO, DAVID LAPHAM, PAUL TOBIN, CHRIS WARNER & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, SCOTT KOLINS, COLIN MACNEIL, DEAN ORMSTON, TOBY CYPRESS, MEL RUBI, JAVIER SALTARES, GUILHERME BALBI, GABRIEL GUZMAN, VICTOR DRUJINIU, ALLAN JEFFERSON,

FRANCISCO RUIZ VELASCO, AGUSTIN PADILLA, BRIAN THIES & MORE

Covers by INHYUK LEE & BOB EGGLETON

Complete your library of classic PREDATOR comics! It’s hunting season across the Earth — and in all eras! When the crew of a Chilean fishing boat sees something fall from the sky, they ready their nets for a big catch. But just who is the prey…and who is the Predator? A forest ranger is out of her league in the Alaskan wilderness! In 19th century London, Jack the Ripper isn’t the only one leaving behind a trail of blood! During the American Civil War, Confederates and Union soldiers are united by a common enemy! But why are Predators flocking to Earth? Why are they hunting each other? And after years of being victims, what are Earth’s deadliest warriors going to do about it? Meet the Predator Hunters — who go wherever they are needed! Collecting Predator: Hell & Hot Water (1997) 1-3; Predator: Primal (1997) 1-2; Predator: Nemesis (1997) 1-2; Predator: Hell Come A-Walkin’ (1998) 1-2; Predator: Captive (1998) 1; Predator: Homeworld (1999) 1-4; Predator: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4; Predator (2009) 1-4; Predators (2010) 1-4; Predators: Beating the Bullet (2010) 1; Predators: Preserve the Game (2010) 1; Predator: Hunters (2017) 1-5; Predator: Hunters II (2018) 1-4; Predator: Hunters III (2020) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 124, 137; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Predator.

1040 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92898-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC EGGLETON COVER

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

1040 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92899-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS’ ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA –THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JESS HARROLD

Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95659-2

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

CLOBBERIN’ TIME TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STEVE SKROCE

Penciled by STEVE SKROCE

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

Brace yourself for the most clobber-filled title on the shelves! The talented Steve Skroce teams Ben Grimm with heroes from across the Marvel Universe! It’s the Thing’s greatest adventure yet, with or without the Fantastic Four. And it begins with Ben and his incredible sparring partner, the Hulk, stranded on a distant alien world where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes — and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial! Then, Ben teams up with Wolverine on Krakoa, and Doctor Strange crashes a Grimm family reunion. But when the Thing is banished to the bottomless pit of interstitial space between realities, the most unlikely ally of all awaits. Can Ben fight all his instincts and declare “Clobberin’ Time” alongside none other than Doctor Doom?! Collecting CLOBBERIN’ TIME #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93466-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 HC REMASTERWORKS

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with STEVE DITKO

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel’s reMasterworks! Hot off the success of FANTASTIC FOUR, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created an atomic update on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. When mild-mannered scientist Dr. Robert Bruce Banner is caught in a gamma bomb explosion, he is transformed into the unstoppable engine of destruction known as the Incredible Hulk! In this collection of the Hulk’s complete original solo series, you’ll thrill to Hulk’s first appearance as a gray goliath before he turned that familiar shade of green! You’ll watch Hulk bust knuckles against the far-out Toad Men, the subterranean Tyrannus, the monstrous Mongu and the Metal Master! And you’ll meet Rick Jones, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and Betty Ross! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1-6.

184 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95138-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

184 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95139-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 16 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI with WALTER SIMONSON, ARTHUR ADAMS & RICK LEONARDI

Cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Chris Claremont, the man who made Marvel’s mutants an industry unto themselves, takes the X-Men to hell and back — and damnation couldn’t look any better than with legends Marc Silvestri and Walter Simonson behind the art boards! The “Inferno” saga brings together the many threads Mister Sinister has been weaving, the machinations of the demon N’astirh, and the lives of X-Men past and present. In one of Marvel’s most devastatingly personal epics, the startling secret of Madelyne Pryor is revealed — and the X-Men and X-Factor will face each other for the first time! This newly restored edition also features the return of the alien Brood, the introduction of Genosha and a Savage Land adventure drawn by Arthur Adams! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #232-243, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #12 and X-FACTOR (1986) #37-39.

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95515-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL. 16 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 358 [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

496 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95516-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 4 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & ANN NOCENTI with ROGER STERN

Penciled by STEVE LEIALOHA & BRIAN POSTMAN with AL MILGROM & MICHAEL GOLDEN

Cover by STEVE LEIALOHA

Jessica Drew (A.K.A. Spider-Woman) has migrated up the left coast to San Francisco, and her adventures are about to escalate to a whole new level! The Yakuza have infiltrated the SFPD and marked Spider-Woman for death, while the mystic Morgan Le Fay seeks out Jessica with revelations about her connection to the demonic Darkhold! And things get personal in a saga featuring the Silver Samurai and Viper that has shocking implications for our hero’s parentage! Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha then make way for the new creative team of Ann Nocenti and Brian Postman. Their run closes out Spider-Woman’s original series with her untimely demise — but death is not the end when you have the Avengers as friends! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (1978) #39-50, and AVENGERS (1963) #240-241, and ANNUAL #10.

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95511-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 4 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 357 [DM ONLY]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

400 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95512-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 1: THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JED MacKAY & MORE

Penciled by C.F. VILLA, IVAN FIORELLI, GREG LAND, JAY LEISTEN, PATCH ZIRCHER, SALVADOR LARROCA & MORE

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. In a time of Tribulations, they will answer the call as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! But when the towering Terminus attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head. One that the Avengers know all too well, and one who comes to them in the most dangerous of guises: that of a friend! Soon, the Ashen Combine, a collection of the Multiverse’s greatest monsters, descends from the Impossible City — and they destroy metropolitan areas for sport! The Avengers face the battle of their lives — and one will fall. But will the Impossible City fall with them? And what kind of doom might be unleashed upon the Earth as a consequence? Plus: Kang the Conqueror searches for the missing moment! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #1-6 and TIMELESS (2022) #1.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94769-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STORM: BLOWBACK TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by SID KOTIAN & GERALDO BORGES

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2023

Ororo Munroe is just getting started! She’s been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-Men — and with her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, Storm is a formidable opponent like no other. But in this all-new adventure set during the fan-favorite time when she was rocking leather and a mohawk, Ororo will be tested to the limit — and beyond! As Storm tries to balance her responsibilities to the X-Men, her difficult relationship with Kitty Pryde and even a new love interest, her powers begin to create deadly weather that threatens to tear it all asunder! Lurking in the eye of the storm is the dangerous villain named Blowback — and when their mind-blowing secret is revealed, it will push Storm and the X-Men to the breaking point! Collecting STORM (2023) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95253-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ROGUE & GAMBIT: POWER PLAY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by STEVE MORRIS

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

Destiny strikes your favorite X-couple! Krakoa is on a precipice. Destiny can see what’s coming — but the precog cannot act. For that, she’ll need her adoptive daughter, Rogue. Husbands need not apply, but Gambit is determined to make the most of the mission anyway — and put some Cajun spice back into their increasingly complicated marriage! He just has to crawl out of the bar first. For months, Gambit and Rogue have been pulling apart. When Remy discovers that Rogue’s been keeping secrets, they must face their issues head-on. Or they could split up and tackle the fight solo — that sounds smart, right? But who is gathering a group of super-powered humans? And why is Manifold so important to their plans? Get ready for a thrill ride that will lay bare some of Krakoa’s biggest secrets! Collecting ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94806-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE TPB