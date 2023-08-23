Meet Captain Marvel's new arch-enemy, The Omen

Carol Danvers will have a brand new supervillain enemy to go with her new Captain Marvel ongoing title from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua later this year. Meet The Omen, the herald of a cosmic being known as The Undone who wishes to destroy Carol Danvers to pave the way for it to destroy the Earth, designed by Captain Marvel series artist Jan Bazaldua.

You can catch a glimpse of the design for The Omen here, along with a look at Yuna, a young girl who falls into Carol Danvers' charge when she comes into possession of the fabled Nega-Bands which were once worn by the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, Carol's predecessor as Captain Marvel. And for good measure, the gallery also has look at the just-released cover for November 22's Captain Marvel #2 by Stephen Segovia:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone and permanent entanglement with Captain Marvel!" reads Marvel's official description of the new Captain Marvel title. "Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn’t look like Yuna’s gonna make it to old age – not with new villain, the Omen, hot on her tail and hungry for the Bands’ power!"

It seems as though Carol and Yuna will become entangled the same way Mar-Vell and the human adventurer Rick Jones, who once traded places every time the Nega-Bands were clanged together.

"The Omen is a villain with corruptive magic, a mysterious connection to the Negative Zone, and the ability to devour energy. She's been looking forward to meeting Carol for a hot minute. Yuna Yang is a full-time college student and recreational cat burglar, morally flexible with a heart of... gold?" states series writer Alyssa Wong.

"Her hunt for the Nega-Bands leads her straight to Carol - and into trouble. I love a good reluctant team-up story. Pairing the leader of the Avengers with a casual, cheerful criminal leads to a fun dynamic and all kinds of shenanigans. As for the Omen... well, turns out Carol and Yuna's lives might intersect more than they think."

The series launches with Captain Marvel #1 on October 25, just in time for Carol Danvers' new MCU movie The Marvels, which includes a similar place-switching gimmick between Carol, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau.

