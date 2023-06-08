Marvel is launching a new Ultimate Universe with a whole new line of Ultimate Comics

Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion limited series is much more than a return to the Ultimate Universe as previously advertised - it's actually the birth of an entirely new incarnation of the Ultimate Universe designed by Hitch and Hickman themselves, as just revealed by Marvel Comics.

And with the birth of a new Ultimate Universe will also come a whole new line of Ultimate Comics titles, all of which will be previewed in a one-shot titled Ultimate Universe #1. Ultimate Universe #1 is written by Hickman, with art from Stefano Caselli and a cover by Hitch, seen here.

"The breathtaking epic will introduce readers to this new line that will be home to an array of brand-new hard-hitting series. A fresh start for a new generation, prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today’s world," reads Marvel's official announcement. "Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today’s greatest comic book visionaries."

Though the creators involved in the new titles - and even what those titles will be - remains a mystery, we do have some idea of what the new Ultimate Universe may be like, as Hickman states that the inspiration for the new line comes from the current state of the real world.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now?” Hickman says in Marvel's announcement. “It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of super heroes in a brand-new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

