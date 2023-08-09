There's officially a brand new Sentry in Marvel Comics

The Sentry, one of Marvel's most controversial anti-heroes, is dead - but not for long. Marvel Comics has announced the return of the Sentry in a new title which seems to bring a whole new concept to the character by splitting his incredible power among several new hosts.

In the new Sentry #1 by writer Jason Loo and artist Luigi Zagaria, the original Sentry Robert Reynolds' "power of a million exploding suns" will be spread among a number of new characters - one of whom may emerge as the one and only new Sentry.

"Who will be the new Sentry? The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories," reads Marvel's official description of The Sentry #1.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"But not everyone can be trusted with such responsibility, sparking a violent conflict to control the Sentry’s legacy. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!"

The original Sentry has a strange origin both in the Marvel Universe and in the real world, as a character who was retconned into the past of Marvel Comics as a "forgotten character" whose memory was lost to both readers and to other Marvel characters.

He's been speculated as one of the villains of the upcoming MCU Thunderbolts movie thanks to his history with the team's Dark Avengers era, with actor Steven Yeun's unnamed character rumored to be the Sentry.

"This new chapter of the Sentry has an intriguing concept: on top of all the responsibilities and struggles a single person has to deal with in their everyday life, can one also handle the power of a MILLION EXPLODING SUNS?” writer Jason Loo states in the announcement. "It's a fun opportunity for me to create new characters that readers can see themselves in and bestow them these earth-shaking powers."

The Sentry #1 is due out December 6 with a cover by Ben Harvey, seen here.

Check out the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.