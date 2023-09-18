X-Men '97's villain leak could hint at a major comics storyline being adapted

X-Men '97, the upcoming revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, may have had its key villain revealed – thanks to a Funko Pop.

A figure of Madelyne Pryor – in her 'Goblin Queen' guise and cradling her child – has been spotted in the wild.

For those unfamiliar with Madelyne Pryor, you're missing out on one of X-Men's most intriguing and convoluted characters. A clone of Jean Grey, Pryor started up a relationship with Scott Summers (AKA Cyclops) after Jean's death. They eventually had a child together – Cable, no less – but tensions arose when Scott refused to retire.

A demon (duh) then harnessed Pryor's rage and jealousy over Scott being seen with a returning Jean. Pryor was then transformed into the Goblin Queen and, after discovering she was cloned from Jean, flew into a rage – an act that kickstarted the Inferno storyline, which saw Pryor help goblins invade Earth – with the help of Scott's brother. Like I said, convoluted.

If true, it could herald in a dose of domestic strife for Scott as the X-Men animated series, created by Beau DeMayo, hits Disney Plus.

Originally planned for a fall release, The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this month that an 'early 2024' window is now mooted for X-Men '97. That may also explain why merchandise, typically locked in months in advance, is being showcased now to tie in with the original release window.

