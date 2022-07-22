Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date briefly appears on Blizzard's website

An image showing a September launch was quickly taken down

A release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic has seemingly been posted on Blizzard's website by accident. 

As spotted by the folks at Wowhead.com (opens in new tab), Blizzard recently updated the official website for Wrath of the Lich King Classic with a launch date for the upcoming expansion. Yesterday, an image appeared on WoW Classic (opens in new tab) and displayed beneath it were the words, "The Lich King returns September 26, 2022".

But it seems that Blizzard didn't intend to make this information public, as it scrubbed the date from the site shortly after. Of course, this could be a genuine mistake, and not, in fact, when the expansion will launch, but it's more likely that the date is accurate and the developer didn't want to divulge it just yet. 

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release sometime in 2022, and Blizzard has confirmed that access is included in your existing World of Warcraft subscription. If September is too long to wait, beta opt-ins are still open through the WoW Classic website. The developer is also doing things a little differently this time around as it's dropping its "no changes" philosophy, so be prepared for some deviations from the original Wrath of the Lich King when the new expansion drops. It turns out 2022 is the perfect time to be a World of Warcraft fan as Dragonflight is also launching later this year.  

