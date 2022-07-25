Wrath of the Lich King Classic confirmed for September after Blizzard leaked it

Wrath of the Lich King Classic, the next stage of Blizzard's retro World of Warcraft run, is officially launching on September 26 - please act surprised if you've seen the leaks.

The launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set for September 26 at 3pm PDT / 6pm PDT / 11pm BST, and as with previous Classic updates, you'll get it as part of your normal subscription with no need for an extra purchase. Until that date, Burning Crusade Classic players are getting a 50% experience buff to ease the grind heading into the new (old) expansion launch. You can visit any innkeeper in a capital city to turn the buff on.

Blizzard accidentally announced today's news last week, however. A page with Wrath of the Lich King's release date briefly appeared on the official site last week, and while the studio quickly took the offending page down, it seems that wasn't because the date was inaccurate. Previously, the only official date for the expansion was a vague 2022 window.

The original Wrath of the Lich King launched on November 13, 2008, as a contemporary with games like Grand Theft Auto IV, Fallout 3, and Metal Gear Solid 4. Blizzard has announced that the modern version of the expansion will have some changes, however, as an effort to help preserve the experience of old school WoW even as more recent content is implemented.

There's a lot of WoW to go around this year, as Blizzard has recently reiterated that it intends to get the new expansion for the modern game, Dragonflight, out in 2022.