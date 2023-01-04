World War Z comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X this month with exclusive content

World War Z: Aftermath
Zombie shooter World War Z is finally getting native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions later this month.

As announced by Saber Interactive today on January 4, there'll be just a few weeks to wait before the next-gen versions of World War Z launch on January 24. PS4 and Xbox One owners of the shooter will receive a free new-gen upgrade on their platforms, complete with 4K visuals and smooth 60FPS gameplay.

January 24 also sees the new Horde Mode XL launch as a free update for the Aftermath version of World War Z. This mode, which you can see gameplay snippets of just below, puts a twist on the regular Horde Mode by hiding a wave of over 1,000 zombies among the regular mindless crowd.

However, this Horde Mode XL update will only be available for the new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of World War Z. Thankfully though, PC players will also get the new mode as a free update, so it's not purely limited to the new-gen console players of World War Z.

Finally, all World War Z players on all console and PC systems will receive an update for the Horde Mode Z on January 24. This update introduces brand new mutators for the in-game mode, freshening things up a little bit for those on the previous generation of consoles, and veterans of the base game.

World War Z might've launched a fair few years ago at this point, but the world's largest zombie swarms are only getting bigger several years later. 

