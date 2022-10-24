World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch release time - here's when maintenance starts and ends

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-patch will be launching tomorrow after a lengthy eight-hour maintenance period.



Blizzard confirmed on its website (opens in new tab) that extensive downtime is expected for World of Warcraft, confirming that the live game will be unavailable from tomorrow, October 25, from 7AM PT to 3PM PT. That's eight hours of downtime where no one will be able to log into the game.

MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE 10/25:#Warcraft #Shadowlands: 7:00am - 3:00pm (PDT) #WrathClassic & #WoWClassic: 7:00am - 8:00am (PDT)#DiabloImmortal Oceanic: 5:00pm - 7:00pm (PDT)10/26#DiabloImmortal Americas: 1:00am - 3:00am (PDT)https://t.co/MMvRkaviUL pic.twitter.com/WGw3hjpdMHOctober 23, 2022 See more

This is to implement the first of two pre-patches ahead of the release of the Dragonflight (opens in new tab) expansion at the end of the month. The headlining change for this first release is undoubtedly a talent system revamp. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the development team said that "the new talent system empowers players to make creative and meaningful talent choices without compromising their effectiveness - and most importantly, it gives them meaningful options at every level."

The game will also be getting a facelift with a HUD UI update. This will revamp the iconic interface to a more modern take which will feature more customization options than ever before.

There as several other features coming too like new accessibility features, rated Solo Shuffle, and new class and race combinations.

This is only the first of two pre-patches too. The second is due November 15 and will bring with it the new race, the Dracthyr, as well as the new zone, The Forbidden Reach, allowing players to play through a new starting area.

Pre-patches, especially ahead of a new expansion, are always an exciting time for World of Warcraft players. However, make sure you're not planning to do any large-scale raids during downtime.

