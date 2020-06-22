Gal Gadot reveals first look at Total Film's Wonder Woman 1984 covers

Gal Gadot has revealed the brand new covers for Total Film magazine's upcoming issue, featuring Wonder Woman 1984.

The film may have been delayed by a few months, but TF is here to tide you over. The issue hits shelves – real and digital – this Friday, June 26, and copies are in the post to subscribers as you read this.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Subscribers to the magazine will get an exclusive cover featuring Gadot's Diana Prince in eye-popping neon wholly appropriate to the period setting, while the newsstand cover features Wonder Woman looking epic in her Golden Armour.

Check out the covers below:

I know I keep saying it, but I’m SO excited to share #WW84 with the world! For a sneak peek check out the latest issue of @totalfilm . 🙅🏻‍♀️ 🌍 💫 pic.twitter.com/RJSP5a5QlTJune 22, 2020

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

The issue is in shops from Friday, and will also be available digitally for your tablet from wherever you get your digital mags. It features interviews with stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, plus director Patty Jenkins. If you need any further incentive to grab a copy, this issue comes with two ebook gifts – a Star Wars-themed quiz book and an 80s Movie special.

If you never want to miss out on another cool exclusive cover from Total Film, why not subscribe? You'll save money on the cover price, and get every issue delivered to your door before it's in shops? If that sounds good, head to MyFavouriteMagazines to take advantage of our latest subs offer.

Stay tuned to GamesRadar+ this week for more on Wonder Woman 1984.