Wizard with a Gun is a magical multiplayer game set for 2022

Wizard with a Gun was just announced during Devolver Digitial's E3 presentation.

Coming from Galvanic Games, Wizard with a Gun is a simple-yet-aptly-named title. It's described as a multiplayer survival sandbox adventure, which translates to looking something like Don't Starve, but with some alchemy and Western movie DNA mixed in.

The game is set to land at an unspecified date in 2022 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

The trailer for the game sets a really unique tone, with a cutesy yet threatening aura. It's full of standoffs and the dry desperate climate of the west, just with a lot more magic and area of effect bullets. It's a really striking style and really helps differentiate the game.

Galvanic Games is known best for its previous work, Gurgamoth, Some Distant Memory and the Cyanide & Happiness game, Rapture Rejects. Each game plays wildly different but each has a very distinct visual style that the developer seems to be bringing to their new game.

Wizard with a Gun's Steam page describes the game as: "An online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown."

It's said to have a pretty extensive set of features that all seemed to be designed to let you express your magical creativity. By collecting resources from the wild west, you'll be able to craft certain kinds of magical ammunition that will all interact with the world in a variety of ways.

This world will also offer something new every time you play as it will feature a ton of randomly-generated spaces for you to explore. Deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairie are all listed as possible biomes, so there will be a lot to get lost in.

There will also be an element of experimentation, which will allow you try spell combinations that will give you powerful abilities and affect enemies in different ways. It seems it might be time to dabble in some alchemy. This looks like it could be a really neat little indie title, especially if you're playing with friends.



If E3 has you giddy with excitment about the future of games, check out our list of new games 2021.