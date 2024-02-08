"Without any shareholders to please," The Sims competitor Paralives isn't doing paid DLC, because "the money we make from selling the game alone will be enough"

The latest Sims competitor on the block, Paralives, hits Early Access next year and will be supported after that with free updates, not paid expansions.

The developer Paralives Studio explains in a meaty Patreon update that the life sim will hit Steam Early Access in 2025, with a more exact date to be revealed closer to the time. The basic plan is that Paralives will be updated throughout Early Access with bug fixes and additional features. While features like basements and pools were due to launch on day one, for example, they'll now come in another update down the line, aiding the developers in launching Paralives sooner rather than later.

Looking beyond Early Access, The Sims competitor will continue enjoying free updates that offer new features and content without needing paid expansions.

"The reason for this decision is that, as players ourselves, we believe that purchasing a game should come with the guarantee of a fleshed-out experience," the studio says. "We aim to make Paralives our labor of love for years to come, continuously coming up with exciting new stuff to experience in the game.

"As a small team without any shareholders to please, we believe the money we make from selling the game alone will be enough to support us and the development of free updates in the long run."

Alongside the new tidbits of information, the studio has also released a gameplay overview video you can catch above to get a feel for the game. You've got all the life simulation classics, like turning a house into a home and getting on the job grind.

Like the Sims, you can even kill your characters if you're that way inclined – it'll take more work, mind you. Unlike The Sims, your characters can use the bathrooms by themselves.

Paralives hits Steam Early Access next year.

