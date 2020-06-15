Winners of 2020 Tripwire Awards announced - including Newsarama

The winners of this year's Tripwire Awards were announced in a ceremony held Monday on YouTube. Organized by the long-running UK entertainment magazine Tripwire, the awards are "to celebrate the best in U.K. and U.S. comics over the past 12 months."

The nominees for this year's awards were decided by a panel of judges, with the awards then open to the public for a final decision.

"Despite the fact that we couldn’t do a physical ceremony, we felt that we had to do something to announce these awards to the comics community," Tripwire editor-in-chief Joel Meadows said in the awards' announcement. "And so many people from our community have stepped up to give us their acceptance speeches via video. Comics creators and publishers are always keen to support each other and we have been very gratified by what we have received."

Newsarama itself won for "Best Comics-related Website / Publication," with Editor Chris Arrant accepting the award on behalf of Editor-in-Chief Michael Doran, along with contributing writer George Marston, Best Shots editor and writer David Pepose, and contributors Vaneta Rogers, Lan Pitts, Kat Calamia, Pierce Lydon, C.K. Stewart, Justin Patridge, Matthew Sibley, Forrest Helvie, Joey Edsall, Scott Cederlund, Aubrey Fisher, Oscar Maltby, Aaron Duran, Joey Marsick, Grand DeArmitt, Thomas Wilde, and Audrey Ayres.

Here’s the list of all the nominees in each category, and winners:

2020 Best Writer nominations

Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, DC Comics)

Ram V (These Savage Shores, Vault Comics / Justice League Dark, DC Comics)

Kieron Gillen (Die, Image Comics / Once & Future, Boom! Studios)

Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (The Immortal Hulk, Marvel Comics)

Grant Morrison (Image credit: Tripwire)

Winner: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, DC Comics)

2020 Best Artist nominations

Joelle Jones (Catwoman, DC Comics)

Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern, DC Comics)

Marco Checchetto (Star Wars / Spider-Man, Marvel Comics)

Stephanie Hans (Die, Image Comics)

Sanford Greene (Bitter Root, Image Comics)

Winner: Joelle Jones (Catwoman, DC Comics)

2020 Best Cover Artist nominations

David Mack

Alex Ross

Liam Sharp

Jenny Frison

Jock

Winner: Alex Ross

2020 Best Colourist nominations

Tamra Bonvillain (Wayward, Image Comics)

Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Dark Horse Comics)

Triona Farrell (Hit-girl In Mumbai, Image Comics)

Astone Vittorio (These Savage Shores, Vault Comics)

Laura Allred (Bowie, Insight Comics)

Winner: Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Dark Horse Comics)

2020 Best Letterer nominations

Aditya Bidikar (These Savage Shores, Vault Comics)

Tom Orzechowski (The Green Lantern, DC Comics)

Travis Lanham (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Marvel Comics)

Jim Campbell (Giant Days, BOOM! Studios)

Clem Robins (Hellboy, Dark Horse Comics)

Winner: Tom Orzechowski (The Green Lantern, DC Comics)

Conan The Barbarian (Jason Aaron / Mahmud Asrar, Marvel Comics)

Hellblazer (Si Spurrier / Aaron Campbell, Black Label/DC Comics)

Champions (Jim Zub / Steven Cummings, Marvel Comics)

Dying Is Easy (Joe Hill / Martin Simmonds, IDW Publishing)

The Plot (Michael Moreci / Tim Daniel / Joshua Hixson, Vault Comics)

Jason Aaron (Image credit: Tripwire)

Winner: Conan The Barbarian (Jason Aaron / Mahmud Asrar, Marvel Comics)

2020: Best Publisher nominations

IDW Publishing

Dark Horse Comics

BOOM! Studios

Ahoy Comics

TKI Presents

Winner: Dark Horse Comics

Jorge Fornes (Batman, DC Comics)

Michael Moreci (Vault Comics / DC Comics)

J.P. Ahonen (Belzebubs)

Jacob Phillips (My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies / Criminal, Image Comics)

Zoe Thorogood (Angel, Self-published)

Winner: Jorge Fornes (Batman, DC Comics)

2020 Best Original Graphic Novel nominations

Hilda & The Mountain King (Luke Pearson, Flying Eye Books)

Bad Weekend (Ed Brubaker / Sean Phillips, Image Comics)

Snow, Glass, Apples (Neil Gaiman / Colleen Doran, Dark Horse)

Our Encounters With Evil (Mike Mignola / Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Dark Horse Comics)

Liebestrasse (Greg Lockard / Tom Fish, comiXology)

Winner: Bad Weekend (Ed Brubaker / Sean Phillips, Image Comics)

2020 Best Collection nominations

Judge Dredd: The Small House (Rebellion Publishing)

Bill Sienkiewicz: Revolution Volume 1 (Six Foot Press)

The Green Lantern (DC Comics)

These Savage Shores (Vault Comics)

Little Bird (Image Comics)

Bill Sienkiewicz (Image credit: Tripwire)

Winner: Bill Sienkiewicz: Revolution Volume 1 (Six Foot Press)

2020 Best Editor nominations

Karen Berger

Brady Webb

Shelly Bond

Chris Ryall

Mark Doyle

Karen Berger (Image credit: Tripwire)

Winner: Karen Berger

2020 Best Comics-related Website / Publications nominations

'PanelxPanel'

'Newsarama'

'Down the Tubes'

'Comic Scene UK'

'Broken Frontier'

Winner: 'Newsarama'

SelfMadeHero

Time Bomb

Accent UK

Unbound

BHP Publishing

Winner: SelfMadeHero

2020 Best Small Press / Independent – US nominations

TKO Presents

Dynamite Editions

Drawn & Quarterly

Humanoids

Vault Comics

Winner: Vault Comics

Mike Mignola

Joe Kubert

Pat Mills

Alex Ross

P. Craig Russell

Alan Moore

Dave Gibbons

Louise Simonson

Eric Stephenson

Winners: Mike Mignola and Alan Moore