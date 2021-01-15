Win classic horror box set Inner Sanctum Mysteries

If you're a fan of classic horror films, you probably know Lon Chaney Jr from his roles in Universal films like The Wolf Man, The Ghost of Frankenstein and The Mummy's Tomb. But are you familiar with the Inner Sanctum Mysteries? Inspired by a popular radio show of the '40s, this B-picture franchise ran to six entries, all starring Chaney. Now there's a new Blu-ray box set which collects the lot.



In Calling Dr Death (1943) a doctor not sure if he murdered his wife tries to establish the truth by being hypnotised. In Weird Woman (1944), a professor falls in love with an exotic native woman who turns out to be a supernatural being. Dead Man's Eyes (1944) concerns a blinded artist, whose operation to restore his sight depends on finding a donor... The Frozen Ghost (1945) centres on mysterious goings-on in an eerie wax museum. Strange Confession (1945) concerns a man's revenge on a racketeer who took advantage of his wife. And finally, the magnificently-titled Pillow of Death (1945) sees a lawyer suspected of suffocating his wife.

The box set comes with a host of extras, including commentary on three films, an interview with critic Kim Newman, and a selection of episodes from the original radio series.