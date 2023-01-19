Win a Blu-ray of Halloween Ends

David Gordon Green's revival of the Halloween franchise has done its level best to inject a little thematic weight. Third and final entry Halloween Ends ponders the consequences of scapegoating an individual, in the shape of put-upon young Haddonfield resident Corey.

But don't worry – it provides plenty of nasty stabbing action too, on its way to a final (probably?) showdown between Shatner-masked psychopath Michael Myers and Jamie-Lee Curtis's indomitable Laurie Strode.

The film is now available to buy. Bonuses comprise six deleted/extended scenes, half a dozen featurettes, and a gag reel. Thanks to Universal Pictures we have three Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

Halloween Ends is now available to download and keep from NOW, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Please note: this competition is only open to UK residents.