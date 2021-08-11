Will Wolverine appear in Deadpool 3? Hugh Jackman says his time as Logan is "done"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-changing landscape. With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, properties and characters including the X-Men and Fantastic Four merged into the MCU, giving fans reason to dream.

Earlier this year, Hugh Jackman fueled those flights of fancy when he posted a snap on Instagram of himself alongside Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Fan speculation went into overdrive. Pop the champers! Wolverine is joining the MCU.

Could it be the long-teased team-up between Jackman's mutant and Ryan Reynolds chatty merc in Deadpool 3 might *gasp* actually happen? Or might he ease his way into the MCU with a small cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness or Spider-Man: No way Home?

To set the record straight, Jackman sat down to chat with Jake Hamilton on his podcast . During their conversation, the former X-Man confirmed what he said back in 2020 : he's played Wolvie for the last time.

"There’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” he says.

"Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done."

He adds: "Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan (Reynolds) because he doesn’t believe it — he thinks I’m joking."

The ongoing "feud" between Jackman and Reynolds is truly a delight to behold. The pair, who are clearly very good friends, mock and jibe one another on social media with their hijinks even making it into a commercial , but it sounds like Jackman's once again confirmed he's finished with the part of Wolverine. He played the character from 2000-2017, so it's understandable his desire to get declawed permanently.

Early sketches for Deadpool 3 had Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up for a road trip adventure in the style of Kurosawa's Rashomon, according to Reynolds, who recently revealed the new script is well underway with production hopefully set to begin next year.