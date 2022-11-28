Why is this Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle still on shelves?

Black Friday has now come and gone. Cyber Monday is well underway. With all of that in mind, the one thing that has befuddled me throughout is the flagship Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle – namely, how we're still discovering it on digital store shelves across the web.

Last year, it was a very different picture. The bundle could not be found for love nor money, selling out at most retailers before Black Friday itself. This year, however, the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online bundle can be found at plenty of places for $299.00 (opens in new tab), even now on Cyber Monday.

Is it because more people are looking for Switch OLED discounts? Has the market finally become saturated with over 110 million Switch units sold? Are global chip shortages now slowing down? Or is the cost of living taking effect? It's potentially a combination of all of the above. More so, it has resulted in one of the best console bundles on the market being readily available to an extent, something we'd never thought would happen, going off stock issues of the past year.

So yes, for anyone that has yet to pick up a Switch, this really is a terrific offer, considering that the MSRP for a standalone console is $299.99. So, this bundle essentially gives you one of the best games on the platform (in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), alongside a three-month subscription to Switch Online for free. It's been a highlight of the best Black Friday gaming deals throughout the event, and will hopefully stick around into the holidays.

