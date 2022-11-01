One A-lister had a surprise voice cameo in The White Lotus season 2 episode 1

The White Lotus season 2 has kicked off in the Sicilian branch of the luxury hotel chain, and there's a brand new set of guests – and eventual dead bodies – to get to know.

One of these guests is Hollywood producer and serial womanizer Dominic, played by The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli. He's staying at The White Lotus resort with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and his son Albie (Adam DiMarco), and the trio have visited the island with the aim of exploring their Sicilian roots.

However, we soon learn that Dominic's wife Abby hasn't accompanied her husband, son, and father-in-law on their trip, staying at home with their daughter instead. As we discover, the pair's marriage is failing due to Dominic's frequent adultery.

In episode 1, Dominic speaks to Abby on the phone, who evidently has no interest in talking to him, and we hear a voice shouting angrily at him. If that voice sounds familiar, it's because it belongs to Laura Dern.

Mike White, who writes, directs, and created The White Lotus, previously worked with Dern on the HBO series Enlightened, which ran for two seasons between 2011 and 2013. The pair were co-creators and Dern starred in the leading role as Amy, a woman recovering from a nervous breakdown and trying to turn her life around. Although we've only heard her voice for now in The White Lotus, here's hoping we see a proper Dern cameo before the end of the season.

New episodes of The White Lotus season 2 air on Sundays on HBO and Mondays on Sky Atlantic. Make sure you never miss an episode with our guide to The White Lotus season 2 release schedule.