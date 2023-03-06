Whet your appetite for Resident Evil 4 Remake with this ARG prequel

The Resident Evil 4 Remake finally launches later this month on March 24, and to help make the wait a little less painful, there's a free ARG that you can play right now.

The Resident Evil 4 ARG (which stands for alternate reality game) features puzzles and backstory tied to the upcoming remake. Your mission is to help find the president's daughter, codenamed "Baby Eagle", who's been kidnapped. This missing girl appears to be none other than Ashley Graham, whom Leon is attempting to rescue in Resident Evil 4.

You'll assist with the case by analysing reports, photographs and other evidence concerning the kidnapping. For instance, the first task involves putting a shredded document back together by dragging the pieces to the correct spot and then extracting the right information and writing it in the comment box provided. Answer correctly, and you'll move on to the next puzzle.

If you're interested in giving it a whirl, you can do so right now by visiting the site babyeagelismissing.com (opens in new tab). We won't spoil it for you here, but if you're struggling, some helpful fans over on the Resident Evil subreddit (opens in new tab) have provided the answers you'll need.

In other news, the pre-load size for the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox has been revealed, and at 67.18GB, it's over double the size of Resident Evil Village. So if you're thinking of taking on the Ganados all over again, you might want to start making room on your hard drive now.

