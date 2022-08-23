Where Winds Meet looks like if modern Assassin's Creed went to China

Where Winds Meet just got a stunning brand new trailer at Gamescom.

Earlier today on August 23, developer Everstone Games debuted a brand new trailer for Where Winds Meet, which looked downright remarkable. Seemingly set in ancient China, the new action-packed game presented a few minutes of a brand new cinematic trailer.

Unfortunately, there really wasn't much else to go on about Where Winds Meet as of right now. The new trailer didn't exactly give away much about the game itself, aside from showing a fair few characters battling it out with various weaponry, and someone sat on top of a massive statue looking pretty darn evil.

There isn't even a release window for Where Winds Meet right now. When the trailer ended and the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony cut back to host Geoff Keighley in his live presentation, there wasn't any subsequent information about the forthcoming title provided.

However, IGN (opens in new tab) is reporting that you can tune into the post-show segment later on today after the main Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony for an interview with developer Everstone Games. If you're at all interested in the new action-packed game, including what the Chinese development studio has in mind for the final product, you might want to check out this interview segment.

Additionally though, the outlet reports that Where Winds Meet is slated to come to PC platforms, when it does eventually launch. Right now at least, take this as confirmation that the new action game won't be coming to console platforms.

Head over to our upcoming PC games guide for a full list of all the other games coming to the platform in the near future.