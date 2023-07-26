Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (and get the best deal)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-orders are now live, following the range's announcement at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event. Its promise of a 120Hz refresh rate on a pure OLED panel, combined with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and 5G capabilities, has us particularly excited. We could see a new contender amongst the best gaming tablets on the market, if that display lives up to the hype of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Jump straight to the best pre-order deals US: Samsung - Double storage | Up to $650 off with trade-in UK: Currys - £100 off | Free keyboard case | 12 months Disney+ | 3 months Apple services

There is a pricing issue here, though. This year's range is considerably more expensive than the S8 before it. Whereas last year's models started at $699 / £699, the base model this year will set you back $799.99 / £799.99. Those price jumps only increase with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Ultra, hitting $999 / £999 and $1,199 / £1,199 respectively.

If you've been saving up while those rumors swirled around the web, though, you'll be happy to know that we've spotted Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-orders live at a number of retailers already. And if those costs are stinging a little you'll be even happier to learn that there are ways to save. Between trade in deals and discounts on storage and extra accessories, retailers are competing to offer the best value pre-orders right now - and that's a win for us.

You'll find all the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-order options in both the US and UK just below.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in the US

Samsung | Double storage | Up to $650 off with trade-in

Samsung's own pre-order bonus comes in the form of boosted RAM and double storage. You'd usually be settling for an 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD at this $799.99 base price, but you can score 12GB / 256GB today. This offer runs all the way up to the Ultra model to boot.



Amazon | Double storage | 50% off keyboard case

Amazon is also offering double the storage on its Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-orders, though it's unclear whether this offer includes the RAM boost available above. You can also save 50% on a keyboard case here, dropping the Book Cover Keyboard Slim down to $69.99.



Best Buy (Currently OOS) | Double storage | Up to $650 off with trade-in

It looks like Best Buy's pre-orders are in a strange place, but we'd recommend checking in regularly to see if these devices pop back onto the shelves. You're receiving the same offer as Samsung here, with double storage and some hefty trade-in savings.



Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in the UK

Samsung | Double storage | Up to £400 off with trade-in | 10% off bundles

Samsung have a triple offer on their Galaxy Tab S9 pre-orders in the UK. Not only can you double up your storage for free (though this only applies to 256GB models doubling to 512GB), but you can also claim up to £400 with trade-in and save 10% on your whole order when you buy multiple Galaxy devices in one go.



Currys | Save £100 with code S9100 | Free keyboard case | 12 months Disney Plus | 3 months Apple Music, Arcade, TV+ and Fitness+

Currys is also bundling a whole host of subscriptions, discounts, and freebies into its Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pre-orders. You can score Disney Plus and Apple subscriptions for free, save £100 with code S9100, and collect a free keyboard case as well.



Amazon | Save £100 | 12 months Disney+

You can also save £100 when you pre-order at Amazon, though you're dropping the free keyboard case and Apple subscriptions you would otherwise receive at Currys.



Should you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9? Know you want the new tablet, but don't know if you should wait for launch discounts? As far as we know, this is as good as it's going to get for a while. These pre-order bonuses will likely last until that August 11 release date, when they may well turn into launch bonuses instead. That said, nothing is set in stone and we could well see such freebies disappear once the tablet is out in the wild. The next chance you'll have to save will likely come in the form of Black Friday Samsung deals.

Which Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 should you buy?

(Image credit: Samsung)

There are three Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 devices up for pre-order right now, the base model, the Tab S9 Plus, and the Tab S9 Ultra. Each device increases in both price and performance as you move up the range, but it can be difficult to know exactly where you're going to place yourself.

The majority of users will be content with the base model. This is an extremely powerful tablet on paper still, with a solid processor, AMOLED display, and Dolby Atmos audio. However, if you're going to be multi-tasking through more demanding work processes it might be time to look at the Plus. The jump to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage is the main draw here, with a boosted battery life built in as well. You're also getting a larger display to accommodate split-screen workflows.

Then we get to the Ultra. This is for the true power users looking to replace their laptop with a more flexible device. At the top end of the price spectrum you've got options for 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, but the majority of Ultra users will be picking this tablet up for the front cameras. There are two lenses on this high-end model, which will make video meetings all the more impressive. That larger 14.6-inch display gives you plenty more space as well.

You'll find the full spec breakdown for each model below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB / 12GB 12GB 12GB / 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB + MicroSD 256GB / 512GB + MicroSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB + MicroSD Battery 8,400mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh OS Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Front Camera 12MP ultra-wide 12MP ultra-wide 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide Rear camera 13MP main 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G) 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) 732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G)

We're also rounding up all the best gaming phones if you're after a smaller screen, and the best gaming laptops for something a little beefier. Or, take a look at the best mobile controllers for a full tablet setup.