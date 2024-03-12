Where to buy the MSI Claw: pre-orders and stock for the Steam Deck rival

Figuring out where to buy the MSI Claw shouldn’t be a pain, as the Steam Deck rival handheld is available to pre-order. Those of you in the UK will have to wait a tiny bit longer to get your claws on the laptop maker’s portable PC, but we’re here to help steer you in the right direction when it comes to stock, availability, and the best deals.

Set to take on the best gaming handheld contenders like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally, the MSI Claw offers up similar functionality in a slightly different package. I say slightly, as you’d be forgiven for thinking the portable looks like a black version of the latter device. However, its differences largely lie under the hood, as rather than using an AMD APU, it comes armed with an Intel Core Ultra chip. That’s something we’ll be putting to the test once we get hands-on with a review, but we’re talking the same graphics architecture as cards like the Intel Arc A770 and A750.

Specs aside, there are plenty of ways to get hold of an MSI Claw leading up to its release date on March 15. Over at Best Buy, the retailer has both the 512GB Intel Core 7 version for $749.99 and the 1TB version for $799.99, whereas Newegg also has stock of the cheaper Intel Core 5 model for $699.99. In the UK, the handheld is exclusive to Currys, with the tech store currently stocking the Core 7 for £799 and Core 5 for £699. Again, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as the portable is scheduled to land on March 20.

Where to pre-order MSI Claw in the US

Q&A

When is the MSI Claw release date? The MSI Claw is set to release on March 15 in the US. If you're in the UK, you'll be able to get your hands on the new handheld PC from March 20 exclusively at Currys.

What will the MSI Claw price be? Pricing for the MSI Claw starts at $699 / £699 for the Intel Ultra 5 version with 512GB storage. There's also a version with a more powerful Core 7 chip for $749.99 available at Best Buy and Newegg, and a 1TB model version serving as a flagship for $799.99.

Is the MSI Claw just a rebranded Asus ROG Ally? Both the MSI Claw and Asus ROG Ally look extremely similar at a glance, and both even feature an 120Hz full HD screen and the same button layout. However, the Claw is a different beast under the hood, using an Intel Core APU rather than an AMD chip like the Ally. So, while there are undeniable similarities, both devices are made by two different companies using different hardware within.

