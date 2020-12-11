Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for December 11 - December 15

Where is Xur? As of December 11, Xur is in the Tower behind the Dead Orbit faction in the hangar. When you enter the hangar, hang a left and look for him at the top of some stairs in the back. He'll stay there until reset time on Tuesday, December 15, so be sure to snag any Exotics, Exotic engrams, or Exotic Cipher quests you can afford.

Here are Xur's Exotics this weekend: