You can preload Red Dead Redemption 2 PC right now on the Rockstar Games Launcher

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC pre-loading is now live on the Rockstar Games Launcher, meaning players can install Rockstar's open world western onto their rig in full, a week in advance of the game's official PC launch date of Tuesday, November 5, next week.

Officially announcing the news on Twitter, Rockstar confirmed that players simply need to log in to the Rockstar Games Launcher, pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption 2, and hit "Pre-Load" to begin downloading the game's data onto their PC.



On top of that, Rockstar has also released a new trailer that showcases the graphical improvements of the PC version, which you can check out here.

The game, which released on PS4 and Xbox One this time last year, will take up around 110GB on your desktop, and the full Red Dead Redemption 2 PC requirements can be found here to check whether your rig will be able to run it in the first place.

Though the sequel is available via other storefronts, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, Rockstar hasn't confirmed when and whether preloading will be available outside of its own online platform too. In the meantime, check out the port's full trailer here to find out exactly how far Rockstar has pushed the game's horsepower for the new platform.

If you do pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC, you'll also be able to pick two free Rockstar titles to download in addition, with the selection including Grand Theft Auto 3, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition.

