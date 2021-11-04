What is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Life 101 app?

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Life 101 app is a brand new addition to the game, and is aimed at those who are fresh to the title. However, it could be a useful resource for those who have potentially taken some time away from island life before the arrival of the major Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 and the first - and only - paid-for DLC, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Island Life 101 app:

What is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island 101 app?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Island Life 101 is a brand new app for your in-game Nook Phone, which is aimed at those who are new to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It aims to provide tips to ensure full enjoyment of island life, and to let you know exactly what and how much you can do in Animal Crossing.

It's not really aimed at those who have been playing since March 2020 and will no doubt have plenty of knowledge about enjoying island life to the max.

How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island 101 app

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're interested in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island 101 app, you can get it via the Nook Stop terminal in Residents Services. It costs 400 Miles, so quite affordable, and once you've bought it, it becomes a new app on your Nook Phone.

You can also access it via the Nintendo Switch Online app on your real phone, where you can recap all the notices posted there whenever you like.

