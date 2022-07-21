Wes Anderson's next movie is reportedly "a meditation on the meaning of life"

The first plot details have been revealed for Asteroid City, the next movie from Wes Anderson.

According to Deadline , "Anderson’s latest is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more."

In typical Anderson fashion, the movie has an impressive cast of A-listers, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, and Stephen Park.

Anderson's last movie was 2021's The French Dispatch, which follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper and also stars frequent Anderson collaborators Murray, Swinton, and Brody.

As for the director's other upcoming projects, he's also set to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for Netflix, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kinglsey. Dahl's short story follows the titular character, a wealthy man with a penchant for gambling who masters the art of seeing through playing cards to find out what's on the other side and predicting the future through meditation.

Asteroid City doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.