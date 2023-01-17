We're never getting Bloodborne Remastered, but this 8K Lies of P trailer is pretty freakin' close

A Bloodborne remaster might not be on the cards, but this 8K Lies of P trailer comes pretty close.

Lies of P, a game that blends the story of Pinocchio with gameplay that's straight out of a Souls title, is undoubtedly one of the year's most anticipated releases for action-RPG fans. The game dazzled players when it was first shown in 2021 and continues to well and truly wow us each time we see it in action.

The latest trailer released by Neowiz and AMD shows never-before-seen content from Lies of P running on AMD's brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX at 8K resolution. The footage, which you can check out below, sees our humanoid protagonist Pinocchio making his way through some gorgeously gloomy streets that give off a serious Bloodborne vibe, slicing through mechanical minions as he goes.

We're then treated to a boss fight against a huge robotic creature with glowing red eyes. In typical Souls fashion, this guy doesn't go down easily, and staying alive involves blocking or carefully weaving between its ferocious attacks while waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

The trailer was strictly gameplay based, so all we still know of the story is that it's a dark retelling of the classic tale of Pinocchio. The famous puppet wakes to find himself in an abandoned train station in Krat with a note which reads, "Find Mr. Geppetto." No specific release date has yet been set for Lies of P, but it is due to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime this year. It's also been confirmed as a Game Pass day one title.

Here's why Lies of P, the Pinocchio Soulslike, could be the breakout action-RPG of 2023.