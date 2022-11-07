We're getting another Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer tomorrow

Good news Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans; we're getting another trailer before the game releases next week.

We've lost count of the number of trailers we've seen for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , but that doesn't mean that The Pokemon Company plans to ease up on the upcoming game's promo. Tomorrow, on November 8, fans can expect another trailer but what's left to see of the game remains a mystery.

As usual, news of the trailer was announced via Twitter so fans can tune in exactly as it premieres on the Pokemon YouTube channel (opens in new tab). The trailer is expected to drop at 6AM PT / 9AM EST / 2PM GMT. There's no telling what this trailer will contain but the tweet does say that fans "won't want to miss this." Does this mean the biggest reveal for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been saved until last?

Developer Game Freak might want to be quick on its announcement as there are already several Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks floating around the internet after one fan got their copy of the game early. We won't mention what they are in this story in case you're trying to avoid spoilers, but it's wise to keep your wits about you for the time being.

That being said, The Pokemon Company has recently revealed a tonne of official information about Scarlet and Violet too. Over the weekend it unveiled a brand-new Ghost-type Pokemon called Gimmighoul - who looks like a tiny guy hiding in a treasure chest. A few weeks before this we were also introduced to the new gym leader Iono and her Pokemon Bellibolt . Not forgetting the good boy Greavard !