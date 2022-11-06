Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest Pokemon is Gimmighoul

Remember when we told you about that a new creature for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (opens in new tab) seemed to have leaked through Pokemon Go after it appeared hidden in the background of an official trailer for the new mainline games? Well, guess what - they're called Gimmighoul and they're the newest addition to the roster!

The bug-like Gimmighoul has with a coin on its back, which is no accident given you'll discover them in chests. It's flat like a gingerbread man, and has alien features, an adorable smile, and a pair of antennae on its head.

You'll find them across the Paldea region hidden in coin chests. Here, take a look in this brief but delightful teaser trailer:

"Introducing Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon!" exclaims the Official Pokémon YouTube channel. "Gimmighoul hide all over the Paldea region, lying in wait for somebody to come across them. Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch one. Stand by for future announcements about their research results."

Our lovely Sam recently spent some time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but reports that "an hour wasn't anywhere near long enough" with the upcoming game.

"The problem is, it's made me less sure how I feel about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet," Sam wrote in the feature, I really don't know what to think about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (opens in new tab).

"The graphical issues are worrying, and I fear that's going to dominate conversations around the game at launch. The seemingly missing quest log and the presence of loading screens also makes me worried that it's going to feel like a dated open world game, which isn't what you want for a game released in 2022.

"But, more importantly, it feels too close to Pokemon Legends Arceus to really make an impact. I'll say again, I've only had an hour with the game, so nowhere near enough time to make a proper verdict, but, for now, I'm very much on the fence about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to drop exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18.