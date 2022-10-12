Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new gym leader is a sickly sweet streamer

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leader has been revealed, and they're the sickly sweet streamer we thought they could be.

As teased (opens in new tab) yesterday by the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account, the new Levincia gym leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a streamer called Iono. As demonstrated in the short video, Iono is hosting a regular segment on the official Pokemon YouTube channel where she is literally playing Who's that Pokemon?

In the video, the Electric-type gym leader - who is also an influencer, by the way - played a game with her viewers called 'Who's Iono's Partner? I 'unno!' which sees viewers try and guess what Pokemon the influencer is describing.

The clues given were that the Pokemon is an Electric-type, feels squishy, is not Magnemite (the ones on her head are just hairclips), is a little sluggish, and has two big lumps on its head that people often mistake for eyes. The final clue is that: "Its body expands and contracts to generate electricity in its belly." Pokemon fans were then encouraged to guess which Pokemon Iono is talking about in the comments of the video and to return for the reveal at a later date.

You can watch today's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer for yourself below.

This is just one of several recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveals we've had recently. Just last week we were introduced to a new Pokemon evolution called Farigiraf, which is a new Girafarig evolution. We were also shown the new picnic feature coming to the generation nine game which allows trainers to take some downtime with their Pokemon pals.

In other Pokemon news, it looks like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will bring back Legends Arceus creatures. As spotted by fans on Reddit, the Pokemon Database website lists several returning creatures including Ursaluna, Kleanor, and Overquil - which were all first introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Want to know who else we can expect to see in the upcoming game? Take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders guide.