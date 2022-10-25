Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new ghost-type is Greavard, and he's a very good boy

The next new arrival in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been confirmed as Greavard, a very friendly, ghost-type dog.

In a new trailer, which you can check out below, Nintendo revealed the latest new Pokemon, a small, but slightly ghoulish looking pup with a candle on its head. That link sit to the Litwick-Chandelure line, but while that Gen 5 ghost line is object-based, this is very clearly a four-legged friend.

The focus of this trailer is very clearly on ghost-types - we also saw Gengar appear, although we did know that the Gen 1 ghost line was set to be included in the game.

While the trailer doesn't offer much in terms of details about the new arrival, we did learn that Greavard is pure ghost. Both trailers showed off its ability to move through surfaces, and highlighted its unfortunate, inadvertent habit of draining the life force from those around it. That'll likely shape some aspects of its moveset, or potentially its ability, but we'll likely have to wait to find out more, including whether Greavard will evolve at some point in the game.

One thing is for sure - it'll likely be the subject of a bitter community debate with Fidough. Earlier this year, Nintendo unveiled a different good bread boy, one that's equally cute, but far more glutinous. There are plenty of dog Pokemon scattered throughout the series, but they rarely go head to head as clearly as this.

