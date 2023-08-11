Weeks before launch, Starfield fans are embroiled in a pre-emptive save-scumming debate

Starfield fans are already debating whether they'll be "save-scumming" their first playthrough of the new RPG.

The question was first posited on Reddit, asking fellow Starfield fans whether they'd be repeatedly reloading save files to undo disastrous situations, or just venturing forward no matter the consequences. Save-scumming isn't just a thing in games like Hitman - it's a very present and active part of games with branching narratives and choices like Starfield.

For whatever it's worth though, the overwhelming response to the Reddit post points to most players omitting save-scumming. "First playthrough will probably just be trial and failure. No save scumming, test room, or console commands," writes the top-voted comment underneath the Reddit post.

"Same here, there is no second 'first playthrough,' and for me personally if I save-scum too much it just spoils it - even if I 'really' want to save-scum, I'll just end up regretting it down the line," responds another Reddit user. One commenter even reasons that a first playthrough living with any and all consequences is how Bethesda intended the RPG to be played.

As anyone familiar with the likes of Skyrim and Fallout can attest to, there's disastrous consequences and decisions around every corner in the vast RPGs. One could side with the Stormcloaks in Skyrim, for example, only to later find out that they're actually really goddamn racist, or you could even end up fighting the Brotherhood of Steel by accident in Fallout 4.

It's choices like these that could well be in Starfield. We already know how big Bethesda's new RPG is going to be, spanning thousands of worlds and planets, and it's not unreasonable to expect our choices to have a dramatic impact on this massive wider game.

Starfield is finally out next month on September 6, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. To get in with a chance of playing the game early though, check out our Starfield early access guide for more.

You can also read our Starfield skills guide for a comprehensive look into all the skills and abilities we've uncovered so far ahead of launch.