Watch the PGA Tour online: how to live stream the premier golf tournaments of 2020 from anywhere

Live sports increases its return to our screens and now golf fans can access the joy too and watch the PGA Tour Online from wherever you are in the world right now. From the best local operators and services to access your normal service while abroad, we've got you covered in the guide on how to get a PGA Tour live stream set up and running. No matter your favorite player or course, the tournament's return to action means that if you're a golf fan you can drink it all in.

And you're best off acting quick as the action starts today, live from Fort Worth, Texas with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Watch The PGA Tour online If you're after a quick fix then the best methods for US and UK readers are as follows: a quick and good option for US golf fans is to go for a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial and see if it's something you like; while in the UK, Brits should plump for a Now TV Sky Sports Pass which is by far the easiest and most straight forward - and tether-free - method.

As a quick refresh, Rory McIlroy is still world number 1 and leading the way, while big names follow him in the rankings in the form of Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Dustin Johnson. While there's no trophy for finishing number 1 at the end of a year or season, everybody wants to be top dog and the resumption of tournaments means the clamber can continue.

Tiger Woods fans won't seem him again just yet as he continues a steady return to action following a charity game last month. He's close to a full tour return though, so getting a PGA Tour live stream is still as important as ever if you want to enjoy one of the world's most iconic golfers of all time.

And despite the biggest tournaments - the majors, in the shape of The Masters and the US Open - have been postponed there's still plenty to play for, particularly with the Ryder Cup coming around awfully quickly. As the action heats up and the premium tier of world golf gets underway, stick around right here to find out how to watch PGA Tour golf from anywhere in the world.

Watch The PGA Tour online in the USA

Hulu | Free 7-day trial

For those who don't have cable, then going to Hulu might be a good idea. The subscription service's Hulu + Live TV package will include the two main Fox Sports channels and there's a free 7-day trial-week trial that you can take advantage of just for this week if you so wish. We recommend it more generally though as it will bag you a tremendous amount of content. If you want to go direct to the source then heading to NBC's Golf Channel offshoot is the place to go to find loads of gold coverage, though CBS does get in on the action too. These networks both offer online coverage for those without cable packages: CBS All Access is available from $5.99 a month and can begin with a free 7-day trial, while NBC-related PGA Tour Live starts out at $9.99 per month. If you're caught being outside the US then remember that you can use a VPN to give yourself access to your US coverage as normal. We recommend ExpressVPN.

View Deal

Watch The PGA Tour online in the UK

Now TV | Sky Sports Month Pass

While Sky is indeed the channel and place to go for golf in the UK, being an existing customer is the easiest method to execute this to stream the PGA Tour. However, for those of us without the full Sky Sports shebang, a Now TV Sky Sports package is definitely the best choice. And while you can choose between a single day or a monthly pack, the best value is definitely the Sky Sports month pass is the best value at £33.99. At first, this sounds steep and something reserved for only special occasions, however, if you consider that, as a golf fan, a day pass costs a tenner but a PGA Tour event goes over four days, it starts to be a great value! Whatsmore you 'll bag a whole host of Sky Sports Premier League games too! Nice. Remember you should be able to use this if you're out of the country by snagging a lovely VPN.View Deal

Watch The PGA Tour online in Canada

GOLFTV Pass | $9.99

A GOLFTV pass is a great way for our Canadian readers to get in on the action. The packages start at $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to faff around flicking between channels and providers. Easy. However, you may prefer NBC's Golf Channel's Canadian twin that airs golf coverage of most major action - this can be streamed online with ease too. Once again, Canadians can use a VPN to access home coverage if you're out of the country.View Deal

Watch The PGA Tour online in the Australia

Kayo Sports | 14-day trial

The best way to enjoy watching golf in Australia is through Kayo Sports as they offer the most comprehensive coverage. Better still, there is a free 14-day trial to set you off and then the prices it rolls on to are pretty good value too: either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. The crux of the difference between the two packages is that Basic bags you a two-screen deal, while Premium let your stream on three. The latter being particularly great as you can split the costs with family or friends to get even more bang for your buck. As ever though, bear in mind a VPN that could come in handy for accessing this if you're out of the country.View Deal

Watch The PGA Tour online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream the PGA Tour online - or are lumbered with some expensive deals - a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!View Deal