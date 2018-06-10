Watch the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer and see the shine and grime of Night City

The wait for a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer finally paid off: not only did we get a new one at Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference, it was our actual first look at the game. Well, kind of. It didn't seem to feature any actual gameplay moments, nor a release window reveal, but CD Projekt Red says the trailer you can watch above was made entirely with game engine footage. So the final game will look something like that, whenever it does come out.

And that is… impressive. It's a really good looking trailer. Once the glow from all that neon and futuristic apparel wears off, you can appreciate just how much of a world CD Projekt Red is crafting here. There are people from all walks of life - street punks, smartly dressed executives, kids playing in virtual reality, and then whoever that guy with the buzz cut is. We follow him for the whole trailer (and we even get to check out his rad car) so it seems to be a safe bet that he's the protagonist of the game.

His name probably isn't Samurai, even if it does say that on the back of his coat. But reports that surfaced a few months back indicated that the game will let players create their own characters, so this may just be an example protagonist. I kinda hope so - he isn't nearly punk-y enough for my taste. Definitely needs more color-changing liberty spikes and e-ink tattoos.

The only other thing that could've improved that trailer? A release date! But since we've already waited five years from the game's initial reveal trailer, I suppose one or two more couldn't hurt.