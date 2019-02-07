Watch The Lego Movie 2's Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks show off their Lego skills and talk Bruce Willis's cameo and Avengers: Endgame

Here at GamesRadar we're always looking for an excuse to goof around and have fun, so when we found out we were interviewing the stars of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, of course we decided to challenge them to show off their Lego building skills!

If you're thinking that doesn't sound all that difficult, you clearly haven't played with Lego in a long time - there's complex instructions now (LOTS of complex instructions) and we weren't just asking them to build something amazing against the clock, but also to answer questions about the upcoming movie at the same time.

The Lego Movie 2 picks up where the first film left off as real boy Finn's little sister Bianca joins in on the fun with her Duplo obsession. Perceived as an alien threat by Emmett (Pratt), Lucy (Banks), and the rest of the gang, both civilisations are brought to the edge of destruction before learning the true meaning of friendship.

Pratt and Banks are back on form as the oh-so sweet Emmett and the strong and capable Lucy/Wyldstyle and took our Lego building challenge in their stride, showing off their Master Builder skills while answers questions about the highly anticipated sequel, including Bruce Willis awesome cameo...

"He's obviously great because he came and did the Lego Movie", says Banks about the Bruce Willis cameo. "They wanted someone who was famous for being bald... I lose my hair and I'm comparing myself to a very famous bald person, and I happen to say 'Bruce Willis', and then Bruce Willis is there! It's like I conjured him!"

That's not all though! You don't think we'd interview Pratt without asking him about one of the biggest movies of the year, do you? Avengers 4: Endgame is all anyone can talk about right now and, apparently, Banks knows everything... "I already know all about Endgame", she says. "I told her everything, I broke my NDA", Pratt confirms, "Ask her anything. She's allowed to tell you but I'm not". Banks, unfortunately, was reluctant to spill the beans. "I'm not going to break our confidence!" she laughs - gosh darn it!

Watch the video above for our full interview with Pratt and Banks and find out what they made with their Lego sets too!

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is in cinemas February 8, 2019.