Warzone 2 player wins five straight games and detonates a nuke without firing a shot

One Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has achieved the impossible: detonating a nuclear bomb without firing a single shot.

Earlier today, on December 15, pro Call of Duty player Guard Gavin uploaded the clip seen just below to his Twitter account. The clip is the final step of a monumental journey to detonate a nuclear bomb in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without firing a single shot the entire time.

WE DID WE FINALLY FUCKING DID IT OMG WE DROPPED A NUKE WITHOUT SHOOTING A BULLET LFGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/3NCWLioakNDecember 15, 2022 See more

As you'd probably expect, Guard Gavin achieves the unthinkable and immediately flips out. To be fair to the pro player, it's not just him that's beside himself with the achievement: everyone in the responses to the tweet above is losing their mind at what the pro player has accomplished here.

If you're wondering how Guard Gavin pulled this off, we're scratching our heads with you. However, there might be a technicality because while the pro player won five Warzone 2 games without firing a single shot, nowhere does it say he didn't kill anyone with equipment or a riot shield.

It could be that the player lobbed enough C4 to level a city at his opponents, and that's how he won five Warzone 2 matches. It must be said, this is a pro Call of Duty player we're talking about here, so maybe set your expectations if you're considering taking on this challenge in the future.

Here's hoping this isn't the last we've seen of whacky ways to detonate a nuclear bomb in Warzone 2.

