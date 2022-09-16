Warzone 2 has always-on proximity mic for all, so be careful if you're eating

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has always-on mic proximity chat, so eat quietly if you're using a headset and don't want to be discovered by every nearby player.

The big Call of Duty Next event has debuted new details about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, set to launch later this year. One detail, perhaps buried among the avalanche of new info, was that the battle royale sequel has always-on mic proximity chat.

If you're unfamiliar with the term, mic proximity chat means other players can hear your mic input when you're within a certain distance. In a battle royale game like Warzone 2.0, louder players talking into their mics will theoretically be easier to discover and pinpoint.

So, if you're a careless player about leaving their mic on while playing online games like Call of Duty, you will be in for a bad time in Warzone 2. It's not yet clear if you'll be able to turn off the proximity mic feature in the new game, but it's doubtful from the sounds of things.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will launch later this year on November 16 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Elsewhere at the big Next event yesterday, we officially saw the new Warzone 2 map of Al Mazrah for the first time, as well as the news that overhauled vehicle combat would play a big role in the new battle royale shooter.

Elsewhere, the new Call of Duty DMZ mode will drop alongside Warzone as a brand new mode later this year. 

