Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players reportedly receiving store purchases for free

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players are reportedly receiving free in-game unlocks thanks to a developer error.

As reported earlier today on November 29 by ModernWarzone on Twitter, players are apparently receiving a mass of free in-game unlocks in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This is supposedly an error on the part of developer Infinity Ward, granting players access to items they shouldn't otherwise have.

BREAKING: Dev errors are now giving effected players every unlock in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as well as a free copy of MW2 vault edition. This includes weapon camos, weapons, attachments, operators, store bundles, future DLC content like shipment and more. #MW2November 29, 2022 See more

For example, players are reportedly unlocking in-game Operators that they haven't actually purchased. There's also reports of more minor in-game unlocks taking place for no apparent reason, such as weapons, weapon skins, attachments, and other store-based DLC content. Ordinarily, players would have to unlock items like weapon attachments via in-game challenges.

Right now, we don't know how or why this mass error in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has occurred. There's also been no message from developer Infinity Ward to address the situation, or to give players notice as to whether they'll be retrieving those ill-gotten gains at some point in the future, when this whole situation is under control.

However, it's a fair bet to say Infinity Ward will at least attempt to take back items and content handed out in error to players. Knowing how big of a money-maker Call of Duty is for Activision Blizzard (with Modern Warfare 2 having earned over $1 billion since launch), you'd have to imagine the publisher is keen to retrieve in-game purchases that were handed out free of charge.

For more on the latest battle royale spin-off, check out Warzone 2 Nuke guide for how to earn the incredibly tricky Champion's Domination victory.