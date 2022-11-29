Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players reportedly receiving store purchases for free

By Hirun Cryer
published

Some players are cashing out, thanks to a dev error

Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players are reportedly receiving free in-game unlocks thanks to a developer error.

As reported earlier today on November 29 by ModernWarzone on Twitter, players are apparently receiving a mass of free in-game unlocks in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This is supposedly an error on the part of developer Infinity Ward, granting players access to items they shouldn't otherwise have.

For example, players are reportedly unlocking in-game Operators that they haven't actually purchased. There's also reports of more minor in-game unlocks taking place for no apparent reason, such as weapons, weapon skins, attachments, and other store-based DLC content. Ordinarily, players would have to unlock items like weapon attachments via in-game challenges. 

Right now, we don't know how or why this mass error in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has occurred. There's also been no message from developer Infinity Ward to address the situation, or to give players notice as to whether they'll be retrieving those ill-gotten gains at some point in the future, when this whole situation is under control.

However, it's a fair bet to say Infinity Ward will at least attempt to take back items and content handed out in error to players. Knowing how big of a money-maker Call of Duty is for Activision Blizzard (with Modern Warfare 2 having earned over $1 billion since launch), you'd have to imagine the publisher is keen to retrieve in-game purchases that were handed out free of charge.

