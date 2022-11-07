Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earns $1 billion in record time

By Hirun Cryer
published

The figure comes as Game Workers Alliance attempts to bargain for better pay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has made $1 billion in record time.

Modern Warfare 2, the latest in Activision Blizzard's blockbuster franchise, launched late last month on October 28 and has since totalled over $1 billion in spend-through. This comes just 10 days after launch, meaning Modern Warfare 2 has taken pole position among the Call of Duty franchise as the fastest game to reach that milestone.

Additionally, the Business Wire (opens in new tab) post announcing the figure reveals that over 1 billion matches and 200 million hours of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been played since launch. If there was any doubt the Call of Duty franchise was an absolute juggernaut in the modern gaming landscape, Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly put any doubt to rest.

However, the new figure comes amid the Game Workers Alliance, a union comprised of Activision Blizzard workers, attempting to bargain with the parent company. As Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach points out, Activision Blizzard has reportedly demanded the union repay the company for work time missed by developers attending bargaining sessions.

The bargaining session where this stipulation was reportedly outlined by Activision Blizzard took place last week on November 2, and at the time of writing, appears to be the most recent bargaining session to take place between the parent company and the union.

