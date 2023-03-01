Warner Bros. reportedly wants Peter Jackson back for new Lord of the Rings movies

Warner Bros. plans to make more Lord of the Rings movies – and they want Peter Jackson on board.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. is hoping to get Jackson and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens involved with their upcoming projects – especially after Amazon reportedly fumbled the bag.

Jackson had no involvement with Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, though they had reached out to him initially. He was never sent any scripts, and was apparently upset with people believing he had any involvement at all with the series. Now, the report says, Jackson and his writing partners are in talks with Warner Bros. and New Line.

Both companies reached a multi-year deal with Embracer, the Swedish gaming company that purchased the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise last year. The tentative plans for new films were announced during Warner Bros. Discovery's Investor call in February.

Peter Jackson directed the Lord of the Rings trilogy, which starred Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Sean Astin, Liv Tyler, and Viggo Mortensen, and garnered over $2.9 billion at the global box office, with Return of the King winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2003. In 2012, Jackson returned to direct the less-successful Hobbit trilogy that starred Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as the showrunners for Rings of Power.

The forthcoming Lord of the Rings movies do not yet have titles or release dates.