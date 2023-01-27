Warhammer announces new Seraphon army and good boi space dogs at Las Vegas Open

The Las Vegas Open has given us plenty to get excited about when it comes to Warhammer; the event saw new boxsets and armies revealed for Warhammer 40K, Age of Sigmar, Horus Heresy, Underworlds, and Warcry ahead of their launch in 2023.

The Las Vegas Open (or LVO) is an independent event taking place every January that celebrates tabletop wargames like Warhammer along with some of the best board games, and even though it's mostly a chance to play against other fans or listen to seminars, it's hosted some big announcements for the last few years. 2023 was no different, and because a lot was teased for the months to come, we've rounded up the Warhammer announcements you should care about down below.

Lizardmen return with all-new units, including velociraptor riders

After it was teased back at the beginning of January, a new Seraphon army has been announced for Warhammer Age of Sigmar ahead of its release in spring 2023. The bulk of this force is made up of brand-new (and very handsome) Saurus Warriors, and it's led by giant frog Slann Starmasters on those iconic floating thrones. However, the velociraptor-riding skinks - known as Raptadon Hunters or Chargers - are probably the coolest new additions. The Seraphon are known for utilizing dinosaurs in their rank and file, so it's fun to see this dino finally get a Warhammer spin.

Next Kill Team set stars space police vs cosmic elves, with destructible walls and cyber dogs

Kill Team (the quicker and more focused version of Warhammer 40,000) is getting a boxset focused on battles inside a spaceship, only one side includes a cyber-pooch ready to fight for law and justice. Or maybe just head-scritches.

Dubbed 'Soulshackle', this pack is due to land at some point in 2023. Unlike the Kill Team Starter Set, it has players fighting through cramped starship corridors that feature destructible walls. On side is the Adeptus Arbites Exaction Squad (who are basically space cops that work with the trusty dog companion we mentioned earlier), and arrayed against them are dark Eldar Kabalite Warriors.

Warhammer 40,000 boxset marks our first chance to get Vashtorr, the latest Chaos big bad

A narrative boxset pitting the latest Chaos big bad against some of the Space Marines' best is coming, and it's our first opportunity to pick up the massive Vashtorr the Arkifane that turned heads at the end of 2022. This pack, called Wrath of the Soul Forge King, ties into the Arks of Omen series currently providing story-driven scenarios for the Warhammer 40,000 game.

Speaking of 40K, Primaris Space Marine chapters are getting some backup with a ludicrous amount of firepower - the heavily-armored Brutalis Dreadnought with fearsome close combat capabilities and more guns than is strictly necessary. It's backed up by a squad armed with support weapons like massive rocket launchers.

Warhammer also rewound the clock to the Horus Heresy, with a peek at the enormous Cerberus Heavy Tank Destroyer. Because it's fitted with a massive neutron laser battery designed to wipe out enemy armor, it'll make a real mess on the battlefield.

Vampire monks and dog-obsessed* berserkers make up the next Warcry boxset

*and by dog, we mean 'hungering demon hounds from hell'

Two new warbands are on their way to the Gnarlwood, featuring vampires who swear only to drink the blood of monsters and Chaos devotees who are so obsessed with the Flesh Hounds of Khorne that some of them run around on all fours. Starring in the new Bloodhunt boxset due later this year, the Askurgan Trueblades seem to favor long-range attacks thanks to an emphasis on kaginawa hook-on-rope weapons, while the Claws of Karanak appear to be all about headlong assaults - most models are charging full-tilt toward the foe.

Much like Warcry: Sundered Fate, this pack features sixteen miniatures and terrain for them to battle on. More specifically, you're getting raised bamboo platforms and towering, fleshy gnarloaks that will add some verticality to your fights. A book featuring rules and lore for both warbands is included as well.

A new Warhammer Underworlds warband

The next warband for Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood is a troupe of acrobatic, death-dealing gladiator Aelves that become more powerful with each kill - Gryselle’s Arenai. These are glass cannons with the saving grace of an Acrobatics ability, allowing them to reduce the damage by 1 (to a minimum of 1) with every dodge icon rolled when under attack. They also get bonuses for charging headlong into combat in a bid to please their god, Khaine, and Ploy cards that offer a powerful ability along with a drawback.

These figures make up the second warband to be launched following the Gnarlwood boxset itself, arriving in the wake of Grinkrak's Looncourt.

