WandaVision breaks the fourth wall with crossover-referencing Easter egg

WandaVision has already broken down the fourth wall in-universe with its zany sitcom setups as SWORD quite literally watch on from outside Westview, New Jersey. Now, it's time for the show to make a well-timed nod to a pair of actors – from Marvel's past and present – in an Easter egg that doesn't just break down the fourth wall, but pretty much demolishes it entirely.

Spoilers for WandaVision episode 6 follow. You have been warned!

It's Halloween on the streets of Westview and as Wanda's brother Pietro (Evan Peters) offers to take Billy and Tommy out for some lightning-quick trick-or-treating, Tommy replies saying that would be "kick-ass." Wanda, perhaps in a wink to the potty mouth-averse Lois in Malcolm in the Middle (which WandaVision spoofed this week), repeats the phrase back in mild surprise.

You probably see where this is going. With the way the show lingers on Wanda saying it, it's hard to see it as anything other than a reference to superhero movie Kick-Ass.

Coincidence? Probably not, there's far more to it than just shouting out another superhero movie that uses outlandish Halloween-style costumes: Not only does that star the WandaVision/X-Men Pietro Evan Peters as Ass-Kicker but, brilliantly, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (the MCU's Pietro actor), is the lead in the 2010 movie.

As a way to link both Quicksilver actors, it's a neat way to tie them together without approaching the idea of a multiverse (yet). Even better, it shows WandaVision's obscene attention to detail dripping off almost every line. Now we have to watch the episode again – just in case we missed something.

