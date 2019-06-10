Walmart’s Overpowered DTW2 Gaming Desktop is a cheap starter PC at $1,099

If you're in the market for a new gaming PC but don't want to assemble one yourself, this Walmart deal may strike your fancy.

Walmart’s Overpowered DTW2 Gaming Desktop is 42% off now, reduced $800 from $1899. It’s a great deal for the money, especially for those who aren’t willing to put in the time to build their own PC.

The Windows 10 gaming PC, manufactured by Esports Arena and distributed through Walmart, comes packing an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. It also includes 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well as a 2TB HDD. The DTW2 isn't as souped-up as the higher-end DTW3 model, which packs the powerful GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card into the build, but it will absolutely get the job done if you just want to jump into the world of PC gaming quickly.

It's important to note that Walmart's Overpowered gaming PC line has been faced with some concerning reviews , with negative feedback pouring in from tech reviewers and consumers about their poor build quality. For instance, this PC line has seen problems with GPUs and CPUs with voltage that isn't always supported by the motherboard, a lack of the same extras you could add in yourself for the price, and a litany of other problems.

But at $800 off, if you want a VR-capable PC right now or are an enthusiast interested in diving in and upgrading the more iffy components yourself, this is a great deal. In the event you do run into some hiccups, Walmart is offering a two-year warranty on the PC as well as free two-day shipping right now along with the sale.

