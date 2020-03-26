Walmart laptop sale: Get a great gaming laptop from just $479

Proving you don't have to spend thousands to get a quality, cheap gaming laptop, there are a fair few great cheap laptop options on sale at Walmart right now. These are genuinely capable machines that can offer you a range of 'levels' of PC gaming enjoyment. They prove you won't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components as much as you think when dipping below the four-figure mark.
- Walmart cheap gaming laptop sale: Acer Nitro gaming laptop - just $479
Given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a serious run for their money.
Other cheap gaming laptop deals:
The headline is the aforementioned and linked Acer Nitro model. Acer's Nitros are an established budget gaming laptop and come from a reputable maker. For just $479, this is an awesome deal for anyone looking for a gaming machine to mess around with when you're on the go, or as someone's first venture into PC gaming.
Beyond that is a solid ASUS entry-level laptop for just $749. This scales everything back a bit but will still have you enjoying games of all stripes - at lower settings, naturally. It has a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And then if you really can stretch the budget you can get a similar ASUS machine, this time with the top 'budget graphics card, the GTX 1660Ti, for just $849. And at the top level of gaming laptops under $1000 right now, this EVOO laptop has $500 dollars off and is down to just $999 today. It has an i7-9750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. If we ruthlessly look at specs alone, this is probably the best configuration we can find at the retailer going for under $1000.
Nonetheless, all of these deals very much prove that, with a bit of luck and through some trawling, you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000.
Cheap gaming laptop deals
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | RAMD R5-2500U | AMD RX 560X | 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD | just $479 at Walmart (save $170)
As gaming laptop whippersnappers go, this is a dream of a little machine. Perfect for esports and lightweight games, this is ideal as a secondary gaming machine or someone's first.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505DT gaming laptop | AMD R7-3750H | GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | just $749 at Walmart (save $250)
A really trimmed back gaming laptop but one that still offers solid performance and tremendous value. If you're looking to get a competent but cheap machine, this is it.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505DU gaming laptop | AMD R7-3750H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | only $849 at Walmart (save $250)
A solid build centered around a1660Ti graphics card, though this time there are tradeoffs to be had in the shape of less RAM, and smaller storage - all reflected in the price however.View Deal
ASUS ROG Strix GL531GU-WB53 gaming laptop | i5-9300H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $949 at Walmart (save $350)
This is a solid offering from ASUS. Yeah, we'd probably want that processor to be slightly better but that great 1660Ti card really ties the laptop together. However, if you can go another 50 bucks more.....View Deal
EVOO 15 gaming laptop | i7-9750H | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $999 at Walmart (save $500)
This is a great deal and probably marks the top spec budget laptop one can realistically get nowadays with that i7 processor and 1660Ti graphics card under the hood.View Deal
These gaming laptop offers we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on medium to high settings. And just for reference, below are some current pricings of available laptops and monitors, just in case you need something quick.
