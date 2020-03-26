Walmart laptop sale: Get a great gaming laptop from just $479

Proving you don't have to spend thousands to get a quality, cheap gaming laptop, there are a fair few great cheap laptop options on sale at Walmart right now. These are genuinely capable machines that can offer you a range of 'levels' of PC gaming enjoyment. They prove you won't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components as much as you think when dipping below the four-figure mark.

Given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a serious run for their money.

The headline is the aforementioned and linked Acer Nitro model. Acer's Nitros are an established budget gaming laptop and come from a reputable maker. For just $479, this is an awesome deal for anyone looking for a gaming machine to mess around with when you're on the go, or as someone's first venture into PC gaming.

Beyond that is a solid ASUS entry-level laptop for just $749. This scales everything back a bit but will still have you enjoying games of all stripes - at lower settings, naturally. It has a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And then if you really can stretch the budget you can get a similar ASUS machine, this time with the top 'budget graphics card, the GTX 1660Ti, for just $849. And at the top level of gaming laptops under $1000 right now, this EVOO laptop has $500 dollars off and is down to just $999 today. It has an i7-9750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. If we ruthlessly look at specs alone, this is probably the best configuration we can find at the retailer going for under $1000.

Nonetheless, all of these deals very much prove that, with a bit of luck and through some trawling, you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000.

These gaming laptop offers we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on medium to high settings. And just for reference, below are some current pricings of available laptops and monitors, just in case you need something quick.

