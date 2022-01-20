Vikings: Valhalla will last for at least three seasons on Netflix, teases creator

Vikings: Valhalla is setting sail to Netflix this February – and show creator Jeb Stuart has already confirmed the long-term future of the historical spinoff.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of next month’s release, Stuart revealed that the series – which was picked up by the streamer after Vikings had a six-season stint on The History Channel and, latterly, Prime Video – is already working on the third season.

"We're already in prep on season 3. There's a lot under the dam already that is exciting and big," Stuart said.

"When I was out pitching it, I was trying to pitch it as a multi-season thing, because that way I can develop those characters in the storylines over a longer, longer throw. It wasn't like, 'What can we do with the Vikings this year?' Because those characters really do have not just emotional arcs, they have literally historical arcs. You can't just get to theme tomorrow or next year."

Deadline had previously reported that Netflix had picked up Vikings: Valhalla for a 24-episode order. Stuart has confirmed that the first season will run for eight episodes, perhaps signifying that the next few years are going to be filled with eight-episode blocks of pillaging and marauding on Netflix. The second season has already wrapped filming.

The first trailer for Vikings: Valhalla has teased an almighty war between the invading Vikings and the English.

The official plot synopsis reads: "As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

Vikings: Valhalla will debut on Netflix on February 25. In the meantime, check out some of the best Netflix shows you should be watching.