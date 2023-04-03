Venom's co-creator joins Death of the Venomverse, new Web of Carnage title, and more Summer of Symbiotes news

'Carnage Reigns' hasn't even started yet, but Marvel is already looking ahead to the rest of the so-called 'Summer of Symbiotes' to reveal even more about what's going on in the Symbiote side of the Marvel Universe, including a new Web of Carnage title spinning out of 'Carnage Reigns'.

Web of Carnage, which goes on sale July 12, is written by Ram V with art by Francesco Manna, the Carnage symbiote is exiled to deep space where it begins a quest to become the King in Black, lord of the Symbiotes, with the Spider-Man villain Morlun standing in his way.

As 'Summer of Symbiotes' rolls on, several other villains new and old will take the spotlight throughout other Symbiote titles.

In July 5's Venom #22 from writer Al Ewing and artist Ramon F. Bachs, Eddie Brock's time-displaced adventures will put him face to face with obscure Golden Age Marvel character Flexo the robot.

Then in July 15's Venom #23 from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Ken Lashley will pit Eddie's son Dylan Brock against a new incarnation of Toxin, a Symbiote which originally spun-off from Carnage.

Finally, Marvel revealed all new details of the upcoming Death of the Venomverse event. The five issue limited series will be written by veteran Venom writer Cullen Bunn alongside Venom's own co-creator David Michelinie, with art from Gerardo Sandoval.

In Death of the Venomverse, the Carnage Symbiote will venture into the Multiverse to hunt down every single Venom Variant it can find.

Marvel's 'Summer of Symbiotes' also includes the ongoing Red Goblin title by writer Alex Paknadel and artist Jan Bazaldua, as well as the upcoming Cult of Carnage: Misery limited series from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino.

Here's a gallery of covers for July and August's 'Summer of Symbiotes' titles:

