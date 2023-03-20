Valheim's Xbox exclusivity lasts for six months

Valheim could come to PlayStation after its six-months Xbox console exclusivity period ends.

As reported by Twisted Voxel (opens in new tab), an email sent out to Xbox Game Pass subscribers notifies them of Valheim's console launch via the subscription service as of last week. However, the email also reveals via fine print that Xbox has a six-months console exclusivity period for Valheim.

This could theoretically mean that Valheim launches on PlayStation devices after the six-month period ends. This detail hasn't actually been confirmed by developer Iron Gate though, and it doesn't necessarily mean the developer has plans for a PlayStation version of Valheim.

We've contacted Iron Gate for comment, and will update this article with any clarification.

A good example of a port of a game not being guaranteed after an exclusivity period ends is Final Fantasy 16. It was revealed Square Enix had signed a six-month exclusivity deal with PlayStation, but game producer Naoki Yoshida said the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 wouldn't launch immediately after the exclusivity period ends.

"It is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month timed exclusive on the PS5 platform," Yoshida said at the time. "However, that and the PC version coming out six months later are two completely different stories. I want to make it clear that the PC version will not be released in six months."

Bearing this in mind, it'd be wise not to automatically assume a PlayStation version of Valheim will launch in six months time, or even at all in the future.

